3 Denver Broncos who need to thrive in Week 12 versus the Raiders
In what feels like yet another must-win game, the Denver Broncos are facing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 and will need these three players to thrive. With the Broncos having lost in Week 10, this next game in Week 12 again feels like a must-win. They took care of business in Week 11 versus the Atlanta Falcons, and if you ask me, Denver needs to get to 7-5 to get some breathing room with their record.
But the expectation should be that this team is sitting at 8-5 heading into the bye week in Week 14. The Broncos blew out the Raiders in Week 5, and it was sparked by the best cornerback in the game, Patrick Surtain II and his pick-6 in the first half.
With how rare pick-sixes are in the first place, it's probably not likely that the Broncos can use another one of those to spark something in Week 12. They are going to have to come out of the gates and make a statement here in Week 12.
And to do that, these three players need to thrive.
3 Denver Broncos who need to thrive in Week 12 versus the Raiders
Bo Nix, QB
Isn't this obvious? I mean sure, Bo Nix is probably going to have at least two more rougher games in his rookie season, but since the start of Week 4, this is what he has done:
66.8% completion
14 touchdowns
2 interceptions
102.1 rating
188 rushing yards
2 rushing touchdowns
He played well against the Raiders in Week 5, and that was his true first "breakout" game. This is a hostile environment that Nix is coming into, so the Broncos will need him to be competent in this game. He doesn't have to throw for another four touchdowns, but he's got to play well enough.
While the trends might indicate that Denver can blowout the Raiders, a win is a win, even if it's a 17-16 dogfight. Week 12 is really not the time for Bo Nix to have a stinker of a game.
Javonte Williams, RB
By most metrics, the Las Vegas Raiders have an average rush defense. They have given up the 19th most rushing yards in the NFL this year with 1,251 yards. They have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the seventh-most in the league, and they also allow 4.4 yards per carry, which ranks as tied for the seventh-most.
With thie game being in Las Vegas, it is safe to assume that their defense may play a bit better given the environment, and this is only the second away game in the division for Bo Nix. It's imperative that the Broncos are able to establish the run against the Raiders, as needed to abandon the run a bit could be bads news, even with Nix playing well recently.
It's crucial that Javonte Williams gets going. We had assumed that Audric Estime was going to be given the bulk of the work in Week 11, given that he was given a ton of work in Week 10 and played well, but it was Williams who got the carries.
I suppose Sean Payton could flip it back to Estime to try and fool with the team's opponents, but my feeling is that Javonte Williams is going to get the workload, and if Denver can establish the run early, they will be in good shape.
Adam Trautman, TE
The Las Vegas Raiders have not been able to defend opposing tight ends well in 2024. They have given up seven touchdowns to tight ends in 2024, which is tied for the most in the NFL.
Furthermore, they have allowed 62 receptions, which is tied for the fifth-most, and their 674 yards surrendered is the fourth-most given up. Even though the Denver Broncos do not have a viable TE1 on their roster, Adam Trautman must step up and take advantage of Vegas' shoddy defense against tight ends.
And I guess this can apply to Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull as well, but Trautman is the starter for the most part. And beyond Week 12, finding a reliable TE is a clear long-term need for Denver, so this position could also be targeted by the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft as well.