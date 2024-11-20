NFL Power Rankings: Where do the experts rank the Broncos after Week 11?
The Denver Broncos are trending upwards after a huge Week 11 win. Where do they fall in the latest NFL power rankings? The Broncos are clearly a top-half of the NFL team at this point, and after their heartbreaking, gut-wrenching Week 10 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, they rebounded in a big way and beat the Atlanta Falcons by 32 points, keeping them out of the end zone.
This was a huge win for me, as it proves that this Broncos team is for real and that the coaching staff knows how to rally the roster after some major adversity. A lesser team would have probably lost their next game after losing how they did to the Chiefs. Right now, the Broncos are 6-5 and in the seventh seed in the AFC playoff picture.
They control their own destiny and probably need to win the next two games to feel good about their playoff position this season. Can they snap the second-longest playoff-drought streak in the NFL? Maybe. But beyond that, where do the experts rank the Broncos in the latest NFL power rankings?
NFL Power Rankings: Where do the experts rank the Broncos after Week 11?
NFL.com - 13th
""There was no better way to rebound from tough losses to the Ravens and Chiefs than with a thorough demolition of the Falcons at home. These Broncos can play. I knew the defense was legitimate going into Sunday, and that observation was only further hardened. Seeing Bo Nix dissect Atlanta's zone defenses all game was highly encouraging...""- Eric Edholm
CBS Sports - 12th
""It's time to think this team is truly going to make the playoffs. Bo Nix gets better by the week, which is a nice complement to the dominant defense.""- Pete Pricso
ESPN - 14th
""Coach Sean Payton has said Dulcich is "working his tail off, he's doing all of the things we're asking of him." But Payton just won't play him. Payton once said Dulcich had the chance to play the "Joker" role in the offense -- a role Reggie Bush, Darren Sproles and Alvin Kamara flourished in when Payton coached the Saints. Instead, Dulcich has been a game-day inactive for the past seven contests. He had five receptions in the first two games and none since. A two-drop day in Week 2 seemed to send the proverbial train off the tracks for the third-year tight end, and it makes the future shaky for him.""- Jeff Legwold
Across the NFL landscape, the Denver Broncos are beginning to find their footing in these power rankings and are beginning to be taken seriously, which is always a nice treat. I and others on this site told you for months that this team had the formula to be the 2023 version of the Houston Texans, and here we are.
Now yes, the Broncos do have to keep winning games, but with two winnable games in front of them, they've got a great chance to head into their Week 14 by with a strong 8-5 record. Getting to 8-5 while their biggest challengers for the final Wild Card seed lose another game or two could make it very, very likely that the Broncos make the postseason.
Currently, NFL Next Gen Stats gives the Broncos a 66% chance to make the postseason, and gives them a 74% chance if they win in Week 12. If the Broncos were to get to 8-5 at the bye, I would guess that their postseason chances would rise to somewhere around 80%, and perhaps the team could crack the top-10 in power rankings across the NFL landscape.