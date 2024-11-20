Broncos QB Bo Nix is making us forget all about Russell Wilson's dead cap
The Denver Broncos are in the process of taking on an NFL-record $85 million in dead cap from their Russell Wilson release, but Bo Nix is helping with that. The decision to cut Russell Wilson was a major one for the Denver Broncos, and it signaled that a new era was on the horizon. In my opinion, when Sean Payton was interviewing with the Denver Broncos, I believe that the front office and ownership group did sign off on him having the authority to cut Wilson after 2023.
It is my belief that Payton knew he had to try to make it work with Wilson for at least that season, and I could also believe that he had every intention of not working with Wilson as his QB beyond last season. You do have to wonder how early on it was in the 2024 NFL Draft preparation process where the Broncos identified Bo Nix as their target.
Dead Cap who?
It could have been during the 2023 NFL Season for all we know, and perhaps Sean Payton had his eyes on Nix at the time that they cut Wilson. Well, the Broncos extended Wilson two offseasons ago when they first traded for him, so them releasing him has forced the team to split-up this $85 million deap cap charge across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
After 2025, his contract will be totally off the books, but with the emergence of Bo Nix, when is the last time you truly thought of the huge dead cap? It's been a while, hasn't it?
This is why getting a franchise QB is so crucial in the NFL. Sure, Nix is going to have to show more as he gets more experience to truly be looked at as a franchise QB, but the arrow is trending in that direction. When a team gets their guy, 70% of the other organizational issues go away overnight. That's simply how it works.
Heck, the Denver Broncos offensive line was more talented on paper in 2023 with Lloyd Cushenberry still in the mix, but the OL is just now getting their flowers as being one of the best units in football? How is it possible that the unit got worse talent-wise but is now playing better?
It's the QB, folks. And that's just one example. The Denver Broncos and Bo Nix in 2024 are making us forget all about Russell Wilson's huge dead cap charge.