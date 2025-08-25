Broncos kick off their roster cuts by waiving 5 players ahead of the deadline

Following the Denver Broncos' preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints on the road, Sean Payton and his staff are not losing any time, as they have started to make roster cuts. Teams must reveal their initial 53-man rosters on Tuesday at 4:00 PM ET, which means they have less than two days to trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players.

It is one of the toughest days in the NFL, as many players lose their jobs, but it is the business part of the sport, which makes it very interesting.

On Sunday, the Broncos started their roster cuts, as five players are no longer on the team (at least will not be in the initial 53-man roster). These five players will go through waivers, and if they clear, Denver could bring them back to the 16-man practice squad.

Broncos waive first five players to get closer to 53-man roster

1. Andrew Farmer II, edge rusher:

Broncos are releasing veteran OLB Andrew Farmer per source. Had a terrific preseason game vs Arizona. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) August 24, 2025

The first player Denver waived was edge rusher Andrew Farmer II. Farmer was signed last year to the practice squad, then got a future-reserves deal following the 2024-25 season. Andrew saw action in 8 games for the Los Angeles Chargers during his rookie season, but did not see action as a Bronco last year. Denver's pass rush is loaded, and it was expected that Farmer was set to be waived. He saw action against the 49ers and Cardinals during the preseason and recorded two tackles.

2. Joaquin Davis, wide receiver:

Broncos have waived undrafted rookie WR Joaquin Davis per source. Tall, fast receiver who flashed during training camp. A practice squad candidate if he clears. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) August 24, 2025

The second waived player was Joaquin Davis, a 2025 undrafted free agent signing out of North Carolina Central University. Davis had a strong camp and saw action during the preseason. He had two receptions for 25 yards in the three preseason games. The former HBCU stud was very liked in the building and is expected to be back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

3. Micah Abraham, defensive back:

Broncos have waived CB Micah Abraham per source. Helped out the team’s temporary secondary shortage the past 9 days or so. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) August 24, 2025

Following Farmer and Davis, Denver waived defensive back Micah Abraham, a former Colts draft pick whom they signed a few days ago. The Broncos' secondary is loaded, and it was a long shot for Abraham to make the roster. He saw action against the Saints in the preseason finale.

4. Josh Pickett, defensive back:

Broncos have cut undrafted rookie Josh Pickett with an injury settlement per source. He had his wrist clubbed up to play this past week. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) August 25, 2025

Like Abraham, it was a long shot for the UDFA Josh Pickett to make the roster. He was waived with an injury settlement. He had a wrist injury. Regardless of the injury, Pickett saw action during the preseason. He had 5 total tackles.

5. Clay Webb, interior offensive lineman:

Broncos have waived undrafted rookie guard Clay Webb per source. Got One of the highest guaranteed deals among the undrafted rookies, Webb showed promise during camp. Practice squad will help him. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) August 25, 2025

A top priority undrafted free agent following this year's draft was Jax State IOL Clay Webb. He was signed to one of the highest UDFA deals for Denver in 2025. Specifically, he got a $15K signing bonus with $210K in contract guarantees. The former Jacksonville State offensive lineman had ups and downs during the preseason and had positive things in camp. Like Davis, he is expected to be back in the practice squad if he clears waivers.

As of right now, the roster is at 85, which means that 32 more players must be cut/waived ahead of Tuesday's deadline.