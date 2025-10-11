Broncos keep Super Bowl window wide open in latest 2026 NFL mock draft

The Denver Broncos could keep their Super Bowl window wide open if they were able to come away with this 2026 NFL Draft haul. The next couple of weeks will continue to tell us a lot about the Denver Broncos. After a huge win over the Eagles, Denver sees a 5-2 start staring them down in the face.

Wins over the New York Jets and New York Giants could really begin to make things special, but the work is never done. GM George Paton has largely done a great job with this roster in his tenure, but even if Denver were to win the Super Bowl this year, things would honestly only get harder.

This 2026 NFL Mock Draft would keep the team's window wide open.

Broncos keep their Super Bowl window open with home-run 2026 NFL mock draft

20. Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

Anthony Hill Jr is one of the best linebackers in the country and had 113 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss last year for the Texans Longhorns. The Broncos simply have to get serious about the ILB position and begin investing some draft capital into this position.

51. Lance Heard, OT, Tennessee

Lance Heard is a talented tackle prospect and could be the first tackle that Denver drafts since Garett Bolles back in the 2017 NFL Season. With Bolles and McGlinchey getting up there in age, the time to draft a long-term solution at both tackle spots is now.

87. Lawson Luckie, TE, Georgia

After missing out on a ton of draftable tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Broncos try their hand at Lawson Luckie from Georgia. I honestly think the Broncos made a catastrophic error last draft by not coming away with one of the top TE names. That has to change in 2026.

102. Iapani Laloulu, OC, Oregon

Denver's offensive line investment continues with Iapani Laloulu from Oregon. He was teammates with Bo Nix at Oregon back in the 2023 college football season, so there is famliarity present here as well.

122. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Caleb Banks had seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks for Florida back in the 2024 NFL Season and would keep with the trend of the Denver Broncos investing into their trenches. This mock draft sees three quick picks being used to bolster the defensive and offensive lines.

162. Waymond Jordan, RB, USC

Waymond Jordan is currently averaging seven yards per carry for USC and has amassed 586 yards in five games. The way things are trending, JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey seem to have a great shot at being the primary contributors for Denver in 2026, but it never hurts to add another weapon.

236. Isaiah Horton, WR, Alabama

Transferring from Miami to Alabama in 2025, Isaiah Horton could end up being a solid depth piece for the Denver Broncos in the WR room, a unit they have totally overhauled in recent years.

253. George Gumbs, EDGE, Florida

Denver finishes up this mega-NFL draft haul with George Gumbs, yet another player in the trenches and someone who could factor into the depth in the EDGE room for years to come.