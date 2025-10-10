Broncos found Javonte Williams' replacement in a place nobody expected

After a rough season in which he seemed to lose all of the explosiveness that made him a threat, it was clearly time for the Denver Broncos to move on from Javonte Williams. The juice he had was washed away by his 2022 knee injury.

After the Broncos let him walk last offseason, fans shifted their focus to the NFL Draft. Second-round pick R.J. Harvey was expected to step into a starting role early, bringing the home-run threat that Williams failed to provide in his last years with the team.

Instead, the running back's replacement came in a way that nobody expected. The Broncos signed former Los Angeles Chargers back J.K. Dobbins late in the offseason, and he's swiftly taken on a major role in Sean Payton's offense.

J.K. Dobbins is the Javonte Williams replacement Broncos never expected

Five weeks into the 2025 season, Dobbins ranks in the top five in the NFL in rushing yards, rushing yards over expectation, and rushing touchdowns. He's been one of the most efficient runners in football, leading Denver's offense to an encouraging start in many ways. His high success rate consistently puts Bo Nix in favorable situations, allowing the quarterback to operate without having to push the ball into tight windows.

Of course, Williams has seen his own career revived this year. He's been dominant with the Dallas Cowboys, establishing himself as one of the most productive backs in the league. Still, the Broncos had no choice but to move on from him based on the trajectory he seemed to be taking.

The former Broncos' resurgence has to hurt a bit less for fans in Denver after Dobbins' explosive start. With him in the backfield, this offense has taken a major step forward. After sitting in the bottom half of the league last season, Denver currently ranks in the top ten in the NFL in average yards per game. There are a few factors there, Courtland Sutton's performance among them, but the running back is certainly a big part of the progress.

The one-year, $2.75 million deal that Dobbins signed in the middle of June didn't raise many eyebrows at the time. At best, he was seen as a cheap role player to complement Harvey's somewhat limited skill set. He's already proven himself to be so much more than anyone could have expected, spearheading one of the most dangerous rushing attacks in football.