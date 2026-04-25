Broncos' Kage Casey pick is a stroke of genius for an underrated reason

The Denver Broncos quickly made two picks in Round 4 of the 2026 NFL Draft, taking players at picks 108 and 111. At pick 108, the Broncos took Jonah Coleman, a tough, rugged runner from Washington who should be able to step into an RB3 or even RB2 role immediately.

Coleman brings pass protection upside, does not fumble, and is a better pure runner than RJ Harvey, so this is a player who could make a lot of noise earlier than you might think. At pick 111, the Broncos decided to stick on the offensive side of the ball, taking Kage Casey from Boise State.

Funnily enough, Casey played for a team that wears orange and blue and are also the Broncos. He now heads to the NFL wearing orange and blue and playing for the Broncos, but this pick is a huge one for a massively underrated reason.

Denver Broncos draft Kage Casey at pick 111 in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Broncos selected Casey at pick 111 in Round 4, and while many fans may have wanted a linebacker or a tight end, Casey could have a huge element to his game that helps the offensive line remain elite:



"Well-proportioned, durable tackle prospect who counters his lack of length with persistence that helps him finish the job. Casey is a capable athlete with enough range to reach zone landmarks and the body control to redirect when mirroring edge-to-edge. Initial slides can be a little tight, causing occasional over-sets and early openings that leave him vulnerable to inside moves/spin counters. In the run game, he’s strong and steady as a drive blocker and his anchor projects as NFL-caliber as he continues to add functional mass. Casey could begin his career as a swing tackle with guard flexibility." - Lance Zierlein

With a ton of experiene at left tackle, Casey is someone who does have just enough size and length to be a tackle at the NFL level, but at the same time, many tackles in college end up kicking inside to guard in the NFL, as the step up in competition makes it tough for them to survive at tackle.

And as Lance Zierlein notes, Casey could end up being a versatile player with tackle and guard capabilities. On the surface, this could be a future Ben Powers' replacement, as he is a free agent following the 2026 season.

However, the Broncos may want to try him out at tackle first, and given that the team does not necessarily have any urgency at either position, Casey could be a neat projecrt behind the scenes for the Broncos coaches.

All in all, while fans perhaps had a different player in mind, the Broncos are embracing the trenches in this draft, as they've used all three of their picks thus far on players who are in or around the trenches. This selection might not be someone we see take the field as a starter until 2027 or even 2028, but those are the kind of prospects teams take on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.