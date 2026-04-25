Broncos make a pick everyone was expecting and take Jonah Coleman in Round 4

The Denver Broncos had a notable need at the running back position in the 2026 NFL Draft, but their dreams of perhaps landing Jadarian Price from Notre Dame went up in smoke, as Price went off the board in Round 1, landing with the Seattle Seahawks.

Furthermore, the Broncos ended up trading out of the second round, so they ended up not making a pick in the first two rounds, trading down from the 62nd overall pick into the 66th selection, taking Tyler Onyedim from Texas A&M. As a player, Onyedim is a solid future replacement for John Franklin-Myers, and he possesses both run-stopping and pass-rushing upside.

He truly fits right in with the current defensive line, and with the team's 108th selection to kick off Day 3 of the NFL Draft, the Broncos did something many of us were expecting, taking Jonah Coleman from Washington and bolstering the running back room.

Denver Broncos select Jonah Coleman at pick 108 in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Broncos needed another running back, and this has been a well-documented issue that we have talked about time and time again here. Given how the 2025 season went, Denver needed another fresh, reliable pair of legs in the backfield.

Coleman now joins J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey in the backfield, and I truly would not be surprised if Coleman ended up with RB2 duties at some point. As a player, Coleman is a tough, rugged runner. He doesn't have great speed, but that is not a part of his game.

At 5-8 and 220lbs, Coleman is honestly a bit like David Montgomery. He's going to be a bowling ball, fall forward for extra yards, and will be able to handle some of the gross carries late in the game when the Broncos are trying to put away an opponent.

He also has pass-protecting upside and could see the field quite quickly due to that. Over the past two drafts, Denver has used second and fourth-round picks on running backs, as Coleman and Harvey are the new and newer faces in the room and could set the stage for long-term stability in the backfield.

It's hard to dislike this pick. Denver gets better at one of the more urgent spots on the roster and continue to round-out this offense with the necessary talent to make that next step into contention in 2026 and beyond.

The Broncos hit a home run with this pick.