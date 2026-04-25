Broncos may have just watched the Raiders land the steal of the NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos have not been able to make a ton of noise in the 2026 NFL Draft thus far, but that was to be expected. Denver did not pick in the first or second round, actually, trading down from that 62nd overall spot into the third round.

At pick 66, the Broncos took Tyler Onyedim, a defensive tackle from Texas A&M, and someone who could step into John Franklin-Myers' spot on the defensive line. Franklin-Myers left in free agency for the Tennessee Titans.

Onyedim and Enyi Uwazurike were actually teammates at Iowa State, so there is some connections here. Well, the Las Vegas Raiders, flush with a ton of NFL Draft capital, may have just gotten the steal of the NFL Draft, and the Broncos surely took note.

Denver Broncos may have just seen the Raiders land the steal of the NFL Draft

With the very first pick in the fourth round, the Raiders traded up one spot with the Buffalo Bills and took Jermod McCoy, the cornerback from Tennessee. The story with McCoy was well documented, as he has some major knee concerns totally unrelated from the torn ACL.

Some have described his knee as being degenerative, which is a major red flag. However, dropping all the way down into Round 4, he was worth taking. McCoy is also still just 20 years old, so the Raiders could realistically take any sort of rehab as slowly as possible.

And this lines up with their Fernando Mendoza pick, as Mendoza likely isn't starting immediatey. The Raiders signed Kirk Cousins in free agency, and Cousins is expected to start. Don't look now, but the Raiders have truly made a ton of positive progress to further build this team.

The foundation has been set, and the Broncos might not be able to walk over this franchise anymore. As a player, McCoy is a heck of an athlete with fluid hips, and he's someone who is going to be a quick study and would absolutely be a day one, impact starter if he was not currently dealing with the knee issue.

The Broncos, fortunately, do have enough weapons on offense to expose most secondaries, now that Jaylen Waddle is in the picture, but after sweeping the Raiders in each of the last two seasons, Denver might not be able to man-handle this team as they have done in recent years.

The McCoy selection in Round 4 was a great pick, and it just made the Raiders a lot better.