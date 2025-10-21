Broncos just made their stance on Marvin Mims Jr crystal clear in Week 7

The Denver Broncos' offense looks the best when their most efficient and talented players touch the ball, and that should be obvious. Good things happen when Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Evan Engram, and JK Dobbins touch the ball.

Those are the Broncos most consistent weapons on offense, and all of them played key roles in the team's fourth quarter comeback. If the Broncos hope to figure out this offense in the first three quarters, it'll be because these four players get the ball more often than not.

But in Week 7, the third-year receiver Mims really played well and came through in the clutch multiple times for the Broncos. When you dig deeper, it's clear that Denver made their stance on Marvin Mims Jr crystal clear in the comeback win.

Marvin Mims Jr was absolutely clutch for the Denver Broncos in Week 7

Marvin Mims Jr played in 53% of the offensive snaps, which was a season-high for the third-year receiver and just the second time this season he played more than half the snaps on offense:

Breakdown of Broncos’ 81 offensive snaps. pic.twitter.com/zzidCXjrRY — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) October 20, 2025

He caught six of his seven targets for 85 yards and was simply executing at a high level when the Broncos needed him to the most. He had this huge third-down conversation late in the game on the drive that Denver took the lead for the first time:

I've said it before, I'll say it again: Marvin Mims has the best hands on the team pic.twitter.com/dUjT5Xx2dO — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) October 20, 2025

He then also caught a huge pass to get Denver across midfield and right on the edge of field goal range:

Nix to Mims! A FG will win it 👀



NYGvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/jKlRL6GLOe — NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2025

What Mims did on Sunday wasn't some silly coincidence; he's a very good player and can help the Denver Broncos in many ways. To be blunt, he has to be on the field more if Denver wants to find success on offense. He's a big play machine and someone who can be a difference-maker catching passes or even on designed runs out of the backfield.

Week 8 would also be a perfect game to unleash Mims, as the Dallas Cowboys come to town, and they have the best offense in the NFL, so Denver will need to score a ton of points. Furthermore, the Broncos are in first place in the AFC West right now, and with some very winnable games coming up, the Broncos will have to keep pace with the surging Chiefs.

Marvin Mims Jr simply has to be a focal point of the team's offense if they hope to win the division and make a deep playoff run this year.