Broncos just dodged a major bullet by avoiding top free agent wide receiver

The Denver Broncos clearly have a need at wide receiver, and they could very well address the wide receiver position at some point this offseason. If not in free agency, the Broncos could turn to the 2026 NFL Draft to find some help.

The receiver free agent class this year just does not have a ton of high-profile names, and it's usually like that, as the best wide receivers are typically taken care of by their own teams. There are a lot of no. 2 and no. 3-caliber receivers on the market, frankly.

And right when the legal tampering period opened up on March 9th, major news broke that the top receiver free agent, Alec Pierce, re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts, and this is great news for the Broncos.

The Denver Broncos are probably going to be glad they did not pay this

This deal for Pierce is flat-out egregious:

BREAKING: The #Colts and standout WR Alec Pierce have agreed to a deal, per multiple sources.



Pierce had an excellent season with 47 catches (career high), 1,003 yards (career high) and 6 TDs. Indy secures a key weapon long-term. pic.twitter.com/Lwxh4Wwiz6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 9, 2026

The deal is a four-year package that can be worth up to $116 million, so this is a deal that is nearly worth $30 million per season. Now, yes, the actual guarantees of the deal are much lower, and it's virtually non-existent in today's NFL for a top free agent to see an entire contract value coming to them, but nonetheless, this deal is massive and one that the Broncos are surely glad they did not pay.

Pierce finished up his fourth year with the Colts in 2025 and has led the NFL in yards per reception in each of the last two seasons. He barely eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark this year on fewer than 50 receptions, so to some degree, Pierce was and is a one-trick pony.

He can separate downfield, but that's really it, and he does not profile as a no. 1 receiver. The Broncos do already have players who can function as second or third options in the passing game, so had they overpayed for Pierce, the room really would not have improved in the way that it should.

At this point, it is probably best that the Broncos look to the NFL Draft to find another young wide receiver, as they can at least lean on development and having a potentially encouraging receiver on a rookie contract.

Almost $30 million per season is an insane amount to pay for a player who has just one career 1,000-yard season. The Broncos dodged a major bullet here.