Broncos' investment along the offensive line has reached new heights

The Denver Broncos continue to invest in the offensive line, and the investment has reached new heights, as center Luke Wattenberg was signed to a four-year deal on Tuesday worth nearly $50 million. The deal contains $27 million in guarantees and is worth $48 million.

Wattenberg was scheduled to hit the open market in 2026, but the Broncos lock him up before that happens. With the center free agent market being a bit light, Denver clearly saw a need to get their own center back under contract. Wattenberg has been decent this year, but some have said that this is a bit of an overpay.

And, at the end of the day, it might be, but with this deal, the Broncos keep the offensive line continuity going and reward a player who has turned into a solid starter. When you look at how much money the Broncos have poured into the offensive line, it really becomes hard to believe.

Denver Broncos' OL investment is quite large and proof that they prioritize the right positions

Here is how much each starter along the Broncos' offensive line averages getting paid each year:



Garett Bolles : $20.5 million per year

Ben Powers : $13 million per year

Luke Wattenberg : $12 million per year

Quinn Meinerz : $18 million per year

Mike McGlinchey : $17.5 million per year

All of these players are among the highest-paid at their respective positions, and the Broncos do, to the surprise of no one, have the best offensive line in the NFL. Left guard Ben Powers has missed much of the season due to a biceps injury, but he could return in the coming weeks.

Some have also wondered if Powers could be a cap casualty this coming offseason, as you rarely, if ever, see teams with five deals along the offensive line, and with Powers' deal being rather easy to rip up, and with Alex Palczewski playing well, Denver might feel comfortable making that move.

But, they don't really have to do that, as their cap situation is great going foward. Russell Wilson's deal is totally off the books after 2025, and Bo Nix is obviously on his rookie deal, so the Broncos are not paying a QB $50 million per year right now.

Denver is positioning themselves nicely to be active and aggressive in free agency this year in their quest to become a Super Bowl champion once again.