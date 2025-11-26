Broncos extend Luke Wattenberg in blockbuster offensive line decision

The Denver Broncos have fielded one of the best offensive lines in the NFL for multiple years now, and that is not an exaggeration by any means. A ton of money has been poured into this offensive line, and it will likely remain that way.

The first moves that Sean Payton made when he arrived in Denver was signing guard Ben Powers and tackle Mike McGlinchey to big-time contracts. Both players are still with the team and may still be with the team beyond 2025.

The lone player along the starting OL who had not been paid was Luke Wattenberg, who was scheduled to be a free agent this coming offseason. Well, that is no more, as the Broncos just signed him to one of the richest deals for a center in the entire NFL.

Center Luke Wattenberg scores a deal worth nearly $50 million

Yes, you read that right; Luke Wattenberg, the team's starting center, will soon sign a deal worth nearly $50 million over four years:

The Broncos are signing Luke Wattenberg to a four-year, $48 million extension, including $27M guaranteed, per source.



Brian McLaughlin of @VaynerSports negotiated the deal, which puts Wattenberg among the NFL’s highest paid centers.



pic.twitter.com/RuxlUSO4Rf — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 26, 2025

The deal contains $27 million in guarantees, and, if you ask me, is a bit of an overpay for the player, but what do I know? Wattenberg's first year as a full-time starter was in 2024, and he emerged as one of the top pass-blocking centers in the NFL.

However, he seems to leave a little bit of mean on the bone as a run blocker, and, in essence, he's more of an average starter at the position. He is not the worst by any means, but is far from the best. The one major positive here is that the continuity along the offensive line is still there, as this move guarantees, for the most part, that at least four starters from 2024 and 2025 will be back in 2026.

This move does make the future a bit uncertain for Ben Powers if you ask me, but that is another story. What the Denver Broncos did here with Wattenberg is something they have done with many other players.

The Broncos have prioritized drafting and developing more than most teams in the NFL. They have hit on a ton of players, and have paid just about all of them. For Luke Wattenberg, a former late-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, this is a great day and an awesome story of making a name for himself.

Denver's extension for Wattenberg will make him one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL.