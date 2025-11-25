Predicting the Broncos' final six games with AFC West title in sight

The Denver Broncos have six regular season games remaining and are trending toward capturing the AFC West title for the first time since 2015. They control their own destiny and could also clinch a playoff spot in the coming weeks as well.

Denver was on the bye in Week 12 and got some much-needed rest and relaxation. The Broncos had several emotional wins, and all of those tight games had to be exhausting. A win streak this long also gets harder and harder to maintain, so the Broncos had the bye at the perfect time.

With six regular season games left, let's predict the result for each one.

Predicting the Denver Broncos' final six games of the regular season

Week 13 @ Washington Commanders

The Denver Broncos should beat the Washington Commanders. Jayden Daniels is not likely to play, and the team has simply been bad and banged up this year. The defense hasn't been good, either, and at 3-8, the Commanders have regressed big-time. The Broncos should be able to get out to an early lead and hold onto it, improving to 10-2 and extending the win streak.

Prediction: 27-17 win (10-2)

Week 14 @ Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders just lost to the Cleveland Browns at home by multiple touchdowns and also just fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. It's hard to believe how bad the Raiders are this year, but the Broncos always get their best, so even in a win, I bet it's a close game. A win is a win, though, as Denver gets to 11-2 on the season.

Prediction: 24-16 win (11-2)

Week 15 vs. Green Bay Packers

The Denver Broncos host the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, and this is a very good football team with a QB who is hitting his stride in Jordan Love. I would love to believe that the Broncos can keep this home winning streak alive, but the Packers are loaded with talent and could upset Denver at home, ending the win streak at 10 games and sending Denver to an 11-3 record.

Prediction: 23-20 loss (11-3)

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are frisky, but the talent isn't there yet, and QB Trevor Lawrence has not been efficient. The Broncos should be able to terrorize Lawrence and keep the Jaguars' offense limited for the entire game. They manage to get 15 points, but the Broncos are able to put up 24 and get their 12th win of the season.

Prediction: 24-15 win (12-3)

Week 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs

I really do not believe the Denver Broncos will sweep the Kansas City Chiefs, and fans might have to prepare for the Chiefs to beat the Broncos in Week 17. Even with a loss, the Broncos would still be 12-4 in our predictions and might have already clinched the AFC West title.

Prediction 27-20 loss (12-4)

Week 18 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

It's hard to say what kind of circumstances Week 18 could bring, as if both the Chargers and Broncos have clinched a seed and are locked into it, they could each rest starters. With Denver being the better team and having this game at home, it's a safe bet to pick them to beat the Bolts.

Prediction: 23-19 win (13-4)