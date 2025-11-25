Broncos insider drops disappointing update about top free agent receiver

Apparently, the Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton aren't interested in bringing in every former Saints player that hits the market.

The Saints recently released veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who was once a first-round pick by Payton when he was in New Orleans. Cooks was on his second stint with the New Orleans Saints, but obviously, a veteran of Cooks's pedigree is wasting away on a sinking ship like that.

The Saints let Cooks leave, and after clearing waivers, folks in Broncos Country started wondering if Denver might come calling. According to one Broncos insider, that's not happening.

Broncos reportedly aren't interested in free agent wide receiver Brandin Cooks

Source said #Broncos are not in the mix to sign WR Brandin Cooks, who cleared waivers today after being let go by Saints. Cooks once played for Broncos coach Sean Payton with Saints. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 25, 2025

At this point in his career, Cooks is more name value than anything else. At one point in his career, it was almost a guarantee that no matter what team he was suiting up for, he was going to rack up 1,000 yards receiving.

In some ways, Cooks is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL over the last decade. He was extremely productive for the Saints, Patriots, Rams, and Texans. As his career has gone on, however, Father Time has proven its undefeated record.

Cooks's time with the Dallas Cowboys was where we saw the initial dropoff in his play. Although he had eight touchdowns in his first year with the Cowboys, he wasn't the same consistent threat on the outside that he had been at his previous stops.

The Broncos like their receiver room, and they've been bullish about it. But that also hasn't stopped them from going after a number of potential upgrades. They finished second in the bidding war for Stefon Diggs in 2025 NFL free agency and called the Dolphins about Jaylen Waddle at the NFL trade deadline.

It's not like they've been actively avoiding potential additions/upgrades to the position, but perhaps someone like Brandin Cooks is not what they're interested in. Even though he could provide some nice depth as a practice squad option, if he's open to that idea.

The fact that the Broncos are not in the mix to sign him at all is rather surprising, and depending on how you perceive the receiver room at this point, it might even be a little disappointing. It's all about locker room fit at this stage of the season, and while the Broncos seem to be interested in making moves to upgrade that position, this might not be the right fit.

Even with Payton's history with Cooks, the Broncos seem to be passing on yet another veteran option. They do not have depth at receiver on the practice squad, but the 53-man roster has everybody healthy coming out of the bye and they must feel fine with that.