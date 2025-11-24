Disgruntled wide receiver could be a perfect fit for the Broncos in 2026

It seems like the Denver Broncos have been trying to bolster the WR room for a while now, as they have not only invested a ton of draft capital into the room, but they had some level of interest in Stefon Diggs last offseason and Jaylen Waddle at the NFL trade deadline.

This is also the right mindset to have - the WR room is average at best, as the unit does not have a legitimate no. 1 player and clear go-to guy. Any one of the receivers in the room right now can have a big game, but there isn't much consistency overall.

Well, the Broncos might be poised to be even more aggressive next offseason than they were last offseason. The Russell Wilson contract is going to be totally off the books, and the team will have a healthy amount of cap space to spend and could have extra draft capital to pull off a trade or two. This disgruntled wide receiver could be a perfect fit for the team.

Brandon Aiyuk's likely release could prompt the Broncos to make an aggressive move

The news broke recently about Brandon Aiyuk, who has not taken a snap for the San Francisco 49ers this year:

BREAKING: Fifteen months after signing a four-year, $120 million extension, Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers appear headed toward a divorce, sources tell me and @MikeSilver.



More on voided future guarantees, frustrations and what comes next: https://t.co/klV5YA17va pic.twitter.com/b7voXN8Njv — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 21, 2025

This situation is interesting, as Aiyuk tore up his knee just seven games into the 2024 NFL Season, inked a massive extension last offseason, and hasn't played since. The situation almost feels personal for Aiyuk, and there isn't a shot that he takes another snap for the 49ers.

The Niners seem poised to cut Aiyuk outright and just move on. Well, he turns just 28 years old in March and could find a multi-year deal with another team. It would have to be for a low cost, as he's disappeared this year, and no team is going to sign him to a ton of money.

Aiyuk is a WR1 in this league, and he could fit nicely with the Denver Broncos. He's played 69 regular season games in the NFL and has caught 294 passes for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns. He averages a healthy 14.6 yards per catch and also averages 1,061 yards over a 17-game season.

He had a career year in 2023, hauling in 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, coming out to an incredible 17.9 yards per reception. Signing Brandon Aiyuk next offseason would be a bold move, but it's the type of move that a team like the Broncos will be in a position to make.