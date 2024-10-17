Broncos inactives list for Week 7 game against Saints on Thursday
The Denver Broncos are set for their Week 7 matchup on Thursday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints, and there was quite a bit of shuffling of the roster done ahead of the game on Thursday.
The Broncos cut linebacker Kristian Welch as well as safety Tanner McCalister early in the week in preparation for a couple of upgrades to the 53-man roster, which came in the form of starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey, starting EDGE Baron Browning, and former starting cornerback Damarri Mathis.
Mathis is slated to make his 2024 regular season debut.
Broncos inactives vs. Saints in Week 7 include Alex Palczewski
UPDATE:
The Broncos have announced their inactives for Week 7 vs. the Saints:
- CB Pat Surtain II
- QB Zach Wilson (emergency 3rd QB)
- DL Eyioma Uwazurike
- EDGE Dondrea Tillman
- CB Kris Abrams-Draine
- OT Alex Palczewski
- TE Greg Dulcich
There are three players guaranteed to be on the Denver Broncos' Week 7 inactives list:
- QB Zach Wilson (who will suit up as the emergency 3rd quarterback)
- CB Pat Surtain II (ruled out with concussion)
- OT Alex Palczewski (ruled out with ankle sprain)
Other than that, it's impossible to know exactly who the Broncos will deactivate for this game, although we can go back to some of the previous players that have been inactive already this season.
Rookie cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine has yet to suit up for a game this season. Tight end Greg Dulcich has been inactive since the Broncos' win against the Jets and there are no signs that he's going to be getting his job back anytime soon.
Safeties Keidron Smith and JL Skinner were inactive last week for the Broncos but one of those guys could be up for this game against the Saints since Tanner McCalister was just cut by the Broncos (and added back to the practice squad).
Maybe the biggest surprise last week with the inactives list was that defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike was not on it. Uwazurike made his 2024 debut for the Broncos last week against the Chargers as they wanted to load up on the defensive front to stop the run. We'll see if Uwazurike is up again this week.
The Broncos needed to make a third 53-man roster spot available with the additions of McGlinchey, Browning, and Mathis, so they waived running back Blake Watson, an intriguing rookie out of Memphis. The team is hopeful to get Watson back on the practice squad, and it definitely had to pain them a bit to subject him to waivers.
The Broncos and the Saints will kick off on Amazon Prime at 6:15 PM MT and 8:15 PM ET (local kickoff time).