Is Mike McGlinchey playing for the Broncos vs. Saints in Week 7
The Denver Broncos won't exactly have "all" hands on deck for their Week 7 Thursday night matchup in New Orleans against the Saints, but they might just be getting some big-time reinforcements.
Specifically, Week 7 could bring the return of starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who has been out for the last four games on injured reserve due to a knee injury. McGlinchey went down for the Broncos in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was replaced by young Alex Palczewski, who was also hurt a couple of weeks ago and ruled OUT for Thursday's game against the Saints.
So, is McGlinchey actually going to play on Thursday night?
Mike McGlinchey indicates he will be back for Broncos in Week 7
Although he was listed as "QUESTIONABLE" for the game against the Saints, McGlinchey posted on his Instagram page a picture of himself in uniform with the caption, "Back at it!", and the location set to New Orleans, Louisiana. Now, I am no Sherlock Holmes, but deductive reasoning would lead me to assume that all of those signs mean McGlinchey is playing.
So, as for the question of whether or not McGlinchey is playing on Thursday, it seems the answer is yes.
McGlinchey is the starting right tackle for the Broncos and the team would obviously welcome him back with open arms against the Saints. The Broncos went a couple of games without giving up a single sack when Alex Palczewski entered the lineup, but they have allowed four sacks in the last two games combined to the Raiders and Chargers.
That's still a respectable number, but there's no doubt that Matt Peart has needed a bit more help on the right side than McGlinchey or Palczewski need. Not to mention, the Broncos really want to keep their ground game rolling and McGlinchey's calling card is his run blocking and physicality. Having him back out there along with Quinn Meinerz will be huge for that Denver Broncos offense.
The Broncos have run for over 100 yards in four straight games.
McGlinchey was activated off of injured reserve this week for the Broncos, and the team made procedural moves to waive linebacker Kristian Welch and safety Tanner McCalister from the 53-man roster. Those roster spot openings seem to be filled, at least for this game against the Saints, including one of the spots being filled by Mike McGlinchey.