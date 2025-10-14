Broncos ideal target at the trade deadline couldn't be more obvious

With how wide open the NFL seems to be right now, there could be a plethora of trades happening between now and the November 4th deadline, whic is following Week 9 action. With the deadline less than a month away, some moves have already been made.

Right now, Denver is 4-2 and nestled into a Wild Card spot in the AFC. However, the Broncos seem to have the strongest roster in the division and absolutely have the best defense in the NFL, so the front office would be wise to go out and add some talent.

We could argue that Denver could use help on both sides of the ball at positions like guard, center, wide receiver, tight end, and even inside linebacker. At the end of the day, though, it's not likely that the Broncos make multiple moves, and they might only be eye-balling one move before November 4th, but which player fits the Broncos the best?

Browns' center Ethan Pocic makes a lot of sense for the Denver Broncos

In his ninth year in the NFL, Ethan Pocic played both guard spots during his rookie year back in 2017 and has settled into the center position since then. He played five years for the Seattle Seahawks and has been with the Cleveland Browns since the 2022 NFL Season.

Pocic is a free agent following the 2025 NFL Season and has played in every game for the Browns this year. He's got 90 regular season starts under his belt and over 100 games of experience in the league. PFF gives him an overall grade of 62.7, which ranks 23rd in the NFL, but his pass block grade of 66.4 ranks 16th among centers.

He's a quality player at a position that Denver needs to get better at. He would not be too expensive to acquire at all and could slide into guard if necessary. Furthermore, the Browns are clearly in a lost season already and might want to begin preparing for the future.

Ethan Pocic doesn't seem like a player the Browns would prioritize in free agency next year. The Broncos also have limited cap space, so it's not likely they swing a trade for someone on a massice contract, either.

At the end of the day, the hope is that the Broncos do make some trade deadline moves, as this team has a path to capture the AFC West title and go on a playoff run. The defense is the best in the NFL, and perhaps an addition on offense could push that unit over the edge.