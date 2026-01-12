Broncos' home dominance in the Bo Nix era could make playoff push seamless

Approaching Sunday Night Football here in the Wild Card Round, the Denver Broncos do not know who they will face in the Divisional Round, but they are guaranteed to play the Los Angeles Chargers or Buffalo Bills. If LA is able to beat the New England Patriots on Sunday Night, Denver hosts the Chargers for the second time in three weeks.

But if the Patriots lose, the Broncos will host the Bills. No matter how you slice it, the playoffs aren't going to be easy, but the Broncos did earn the first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. With just two more wins, the Broncos are playing for a Super Bowl title.

And when you look at the home dominance in the Bo Nix era, your jaw will hit the floor, and Denver being able to take care of business at home might seem a lot more feasible.

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have dominated at home since the start of 2024

Here are Bo Nix's stats across his 17-career home games since the start of the 2024 NFL Season:



14-3

383/592 (64.7%)

4,598 total yards

39 total touchdowns

15 interceptions

94.7 passer rating

Bo Nix has been responsible for 39 total touchdowns in just 17 games at home, which comes out to 2.29 touchdowns per game. He's also averaging over 250 passing yards per game, so the offense has really come alive.

The Broncos have averaged 27.2 points per game at home since the start of the 2024 season, and they've allowed just 16.4 points per game. The average margin of victory at home has been 10.8 points per game, and it's not like this team hasn't beaten good teams at home - that myth can be put to bed for good.

Mile High has again turned into the best home-field advantage in the NFL, and with the Broncos now having their first home playoff game since the 2015 season, the atmosphere is going to be other-worldly.

Of Denver's three home losses in the Bo Nix era, one came against the then Justin Fields-led Pittsburgh Steelers, a few weeks later against the Los Angeles Chargers, and then again a few weeks ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are out of the playoffs now.

Denver's insanely successful home advantage over the last two regular seasons is absolutely something that is going to play to their benefit here in the playoffs. All it takes is two more home wins for a Super Bowl berth.