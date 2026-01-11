Denver Broncos should hope to face the Buffalo Bills in AFC Divisional Round

Back in 2023, the Denver Broncos beat the Buffalo Bills on the road, and it felt like that was a huge turning point in that season. Denver did struggle a bit up to that point, but so much has changed since 2023 for the Broncos, even their uniforms.

In 2024, Denver visited Buffalo in the playoffs but got blown out - the fact that the Broncos were even there to begin with was amazing, but it was clear that the team simply was not ready for that type of stage yet. Here in 2025, Denver quickly emerged as one of the two or three best teams in the NFL and are now welcoming Buffalo or Los Angeles to Mile High.

But the Bills might actually be the better matchup for Denver. If the Chargers beat the New England Patriots, the Broncos will host LA, but if the Pats are able to win, Denver welcomes the Bills to town. Let's chat about why the Buffalo Bills are the team the Broncos should hope to face.

Buffalo's run defense is among the league's worst, and Denver could get a key player back in time...

The Buffalo Bills are very good at defending the pass, but they're among the worst units in the NFL at stopping the run, and it's bad.

Buffalo gave up 2,315 rushing yards this year and 5.1 yards per carry, which rank as the 5th and 3rd-worst marks in the NFL. The Bills also gave up seven rushes of 40 yards or more, which is the most in the league.

For reference, the Denver Broncos run defense has given up 1,548 rushing yards and 3.9 yards per carry, which is the 2nd-best and best mark in the league. Even in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo gave up 154 yards on the ground and were out-gained in total.

Sure, Josh Allen is an exceptional player and the reigning MVP, but there is more to this team than the QB. Furthermore, the Denver Broncos could also get JK Dobbins back in time - that feels mostly unlikely at this point, as he could perhaps return for the AFC Championship Game, but even with no Dobbins, the Broncos elite offensive line should be able to pave a ton of lanes for RJ Harvey and Jaleel McLaughlin.

While Buffalo might feel like an intimidating opponent, the defense can be exposed big-time.