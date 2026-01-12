3 Denver Broncos who can make themselves a lot of money in the playoffs

The Denver Broncos got to work extending some players during the bye week, but could they have more up their sleeves in the offseason? A few more players could be in line for deals, and one thing the team has done so well in recent years is rewarding the players who deserve it.

They've extended key players before they hit the free agency market, and we really have not heard at any point any sort of unhappy contract negotiations. This front office is cooking with grease and could continue this in the offseason.

Let's look at three Broncos players who could make themselves a ton of money thanks to the playoffs.

Riley Moss, CB

Riley Moss will be eligible for a contract extension after the season, and he could make this decision very easy for the Broncos front office with a strong playoff push. Moss has been a very good player this year, but he's been targeted a whopping 118 times. He's only allowed 68 receptions, though, which is good for a 57.6% completion percentage. He also led the NFL with 19 passes defended.

He's been targeted so much because of Patrick Surtain II playing opposite of him. We also have to be honest with ourselves, here - some of the pass interference penalties he's been called for have not been correct. What is correct, though, is that Moss is a talented, above-average player at this position.

Moss could earn himself a nice payday with a strong playoff push.

Marvin Mims Jr, WR

Marvin Mims Jr has primarily been used as a top-tier return specialist, but we really have not seen him take steps as a wide receiver. In fact, his production dipped after an encouraging 2024 season. With Mims still in his age-23 season and his skillset being a desired piece of any offense, the Broncos might want to get ahead here and actually extend Mims now, especially if he shows out in the playoffs.

Mims can get over the top of defenses, and being able to create some splash plays could really help himself earn a nice payday in the offseason.

Justin Strnad, ILB

Justin Strnad has been quite good for the Denver Broncos these past two seasons. He's set to be a free agent in 2026, but that could change. Strnad has three passes defended, one interception, 4.5 sacks, 58 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 8 QB hits this year.

Since 2024 when he was thrust into the starting lineup, he's amassed 7.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 12 QB hits. Not only is he great at getting to the QB from the position, but he's someone who is typically always available, and that's been a primary issue for the ILB room this year.

If Denver decided to not re-sign Alex Singleton and perhaps even cut Dre Greenlaw, re-signing Justin Strnad to boost the room for another overhaul would make a lot of sense.