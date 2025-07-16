Broncos have to copy the Jets and get extensions done with their key players

The Broncos just saw the Jets extend two of their key players, so they have to play copycat and do the same.

Former Broncos executive Darren Mougey is now the GM of the New York Jets and just got major deals done with Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner. The Jets are a dysfunctional mess, and it's why they again have a new front office and coaching staff.

But both Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn come from the Broncos/Sean Payton tree, so there could be reason for optimism there. With the Jets getting deals done with some of their key players, the Broncos should look to play copycat and fire up contract talks with two of their best players.

It's time for the Broncos to pay Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen

Where are the extensions for Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen? What are the Denver Broncos waiting for? Bonitto was third in the NFL in the 2024 season with 13.5 sacks, and Allen ended up finishing first in the league with 40 QB hits. Both numbers are flat-out insane and a prove just how good each player is and how elite the Broncos coaching staff is.

But with both players also entering the last year of their respective deals, you get the sense that at least one of them gets paid, right? Not only are Bonitto and Allen in the last year of their deals, but so are Courtland Sutton, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach.

Denver's roster-building work has really only just begun, and as fans, I believe I speak for a lot of us when I say that getting a couple of these extensions done before the season would be an ideal scenario. No NFL team can pay everyone, not even the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Broncos do have many key players who are in need of extensions, and if the Broncos hope to continue fielding top-tier rosters, they better act on these deals ASAP.