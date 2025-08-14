Broncos have the perfect players stacking good days after latest joint practice

The Denver Broncos are having the right players stacking good days this offseason, as the latest joint practice brought some great news. One area on the team's roster that has the highest ceiling but may also have the lowest floor is wide receiver.

The Broncos have really rebuilt this room in recent years, as it's oozing with young talent, but at the same time, that young talent needs to develop and step up. Fortunately, there is a ton of room for that in 2025 and beyond, and we've seen some receivers like Troy Franklin and even Pat Bryant put some nice things together.

Well, the team embarked on their second joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals. Denver and Arizona face each other in Denver on August 16th. While many of the starters will not play, some of them put on a show on Thursday.

Young Denver Broncos' receivers had a great day in team's joint practice versus the Arizona Cardinals

Here is an awesome recap of the team's joint practice with the Cardinals from Ryan Edwards:

Joint practice with the #Broncos and #AZCardinals thoughts…



-Nik Bonitto still not practicing with a foot injury

-Garett Bolles left early but will be fine…asthma, per coach

-Passing game looked the sharpest it has all camp. The Nix to Sutton combo was LETHAL and the… — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) August 14, 2025

Edwards notes that the passing offense looked the sharpest it has all offseason, which is great news. Bo Nix did have a great day throwing the ball to Courtland Sutton, but Edwards notes further that all of Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims had a good day as well.

Here is Luca Evans commenting on Marvin Mims:

Marvin Mims Jr. is having himself a WR2 kinda day — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 14, 2025

Overall, like any joint practice, there was some good and bad. Denver's offensive line seemed to struggle a bit, but the defense and passing offense were great. The passing attack having what appears to be their best day of the offseason thus far could not come at a more perfect time, as the Broncos have a game in about three weeks, and it's going to count.

Denver seeing one of their most uncertain position groups emerging as a strength in the 2025 NFL Season would do wonders for their chances to turn into a contender.