Broncos have obvious plan of attack following recent blockbuster trades

The Denver Broncos got in on the fun this offseason when the front office swung a major trade for Jaylen Waddle. This came after a rather quiet offseason. There was a point earlier this offseason when the Broncos became the only team in the NFL that had not signed an external free agent.

It honestly felt like overkill at the time, but adding Waddle to the offense did put the finishing touches on that unit. On paper, there also wasn't much of a path for this team to get significantly better, so to an extent, it wasn't all that surprising that the front office wasn't active in free agency.

Waddle wasn't the only big-name player traded this offseason, though, and the recent blockbuster trades for AJ Brown and Myles Garrett should now put the front office in a new position as the summer months of the 2026 offseason rapidly approach.

Denver Broncos now must be willing to make another big-time move if the opportunity presents itself

Sure, parting with first and third-round picks to add Waddle in a trade is a major move, and it might be unlikely that the team does something even close to that, but there could still be opportunities for the front office to respond to what we have recently seen.

With Brown now on the New England Patriots, the Broncos AFC Championship Game foe from 2025 just got a lot better, and the team does host the Los Angeles Rams, a team that not only added Garrett, but also added Trent McDuffie via trade earlier in the offseason.

Given how elite this roster is, there might not be many positions where the team could make another sizeable upgrade, but depending on how the tight end and inside linebacker rooms shake out this offseason, both of those units could be in need of a major upgrade come August, for example.

Yes, new players like Justin Joly, Dallen Bentley, Red Murdock, and Taurean York were all added to the mix, but three of those players were day three selections, and one of them was undrafted. There has to be some tempered expectations here with those additions.

While there is a lot of optimism with the newness, there is also a reason why those four players were either picked on day three or not picked at all in the 2026 NFL Draft. Another position that has been talked about is the defensive end spot.

John Franklin-Myers is now on the Tennessee Titans, and it's not guaranteed that the players currently on the roster would be able to adequately fill that spot. On paper, the Broncos have enough cap space and future NFL Draft capital to make another move.

And it's clear that teams are not afraid to amp up the aggression. When you consider just how few roster holes Denver has, it does give the front office even more reason to go for the 'kill shot' and look to make another sizeable addition later in the summer.

Heck, this also could be true as we approach the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline. This franchise is in a 'Super Bowl or bust' window, so everything should still be on the table.