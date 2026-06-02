Broncos' All-Pro weapon dubbed as a player team should trade before the season

The Denver Broncos roster could be the best in the NFL, depending on who you ask, and it's one that is plenty good enough to win the Super Bowl this year. Adding Jaylen Waddle to the offense infuses that unit with the necessary talent needed to take a big step forward.

Despite already being a talented group, which includes an ascending quarterback and the best offensive line in the league, the weaponry just was not good enough as a whole. The Broncos did struggle with drops in 2025, and after J.K. Dobbins went down, the run game regressed.

Ideally, Waddle helps the passing attack find more consistency, and if that happens, the run game should see lighter boxes and will, in turn, become more efficient. Well, adding Waddle to the mix was a great move, but it may have just made the future of this All-Pro player a bit murky.

Denver Broncos should consider trading Marvin Mims Jr, says Bleacher Report

Moe Moton argues that the Broncos should consider trading Marvin Mims Jr before the 2026 season begins:



"With a fully healthy Denver Broncos wide receiver room, Marvin Mims Jr. won't be able to showcase his true potential as an offensive playmaker.





Entering a contract year, Mims was arguably the third-best receiver. Then, Denver acquired Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, which will knock him down another spot on the depth chart.



Courtland Sutton and Waddle will see most of the targets. Expect Nix to continue looking for his college teammate, Troy Franklin, who caught 65 passes for 709 yards and six touchdowns last year. Pat Bryant, a 2025 third-rounder, is also in the mix.



In the final year of his deal, Mims should want to go elsewhere before his 2027 free-agency bid, and the Broncos should accommodate him.



As an All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl special teamer, who had 39 catches for 509 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, Mims has trade value".

Adding Waddle to the mix does make life tougher for Mims to do damage on offense. In fact, if the Broncos young receivers had taken bigger steps in 2025, there is a chance that the Waddle trade doesn't even happen.

Mims has made his mark as one of the best return men in the NFL, but special teams, while important, isn't necessarily a tough thing to replace. With that said, when given opportunities on offense, Mims has seemingly made the most of them.

It's a tough situation, as he's only set to play in his age-24 season, but he is a free agent following 2026. However, the Broncos did add a big-time contract to the room with Waddle's deal, and it would be hard to envision Denver keeping Mims, especially when three starters in the secondary, Brandon Jones, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Riley Moss are all set to be free agents.

It could come down to a numbers game, and with guys like Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant obviously not even being eligible to be paid yet, Mims' time with the Broncos could be ending. The team could simply hold onto one of their most dynamic players throughout the season, given that the team is in an all-in Super Bowl window.

But I would have to assume that a strong enough contract offer could pry Mims from the Broncos. It's a tough situation for the young player to be in, but a fresh start with a renewed chance for more playing time could be what he desires.