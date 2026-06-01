3 scenarios that would help the Broncos win the Super Bowl in 2026

The Denver Broncos have a Super Bowl formula on paper for 2026, and it's not a stretch to think that this team does win it all. The roster isn't missing of much at all, and even from the front office down to the coaches, things are in a great spot.

And given how the 2025 season ended, I almost wonder if people aren't really considering that the Broncos could have won it all had Bo Nix not gotten hurt. If nothing else, a healthy Nix against the Seattle Seahawks would have surely made the Broncos a tougher out than the New England Patriots.

Things will have to go almost all according to plan for Denver to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, and these three scenarios stick out the most.

3 Denver Broncos scenarios that could lead to a Super Bowl title in 2026

J.K. Dobbins stays on the field for 13 games or more and is healthy for the playoffs

This might feel like an arbitrary number, but it would be nice to see J.K. Dobbins stay on the field for the majority of the regular season and also be healthy for the playoffs. If the Broncos did get Dobbins for 13 regular season games and the playoffs in 2025, there's a great chance that the team at least makes it to the Super Bowl.

Dobbins has played at least 13 games in two seasons - in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens, and in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers. Those offenses ranked 7th and 11th in points scored per game, respectively.

This is a top-7 running back when healthy, and seeing a few more regular season games would help the run game maintain how efficient it was during his healthy stint in 2025, and, additionally, a healthy Dobbins for the playoffs would allow the Broncos to continue to ride that strength when it matters the most.

Jaylen Waddle helps the passing offense blossom into a top-10 unit

Simply put, Jaylen Waddle's addition to the offense has to get this unit into a top-10-ish standing if the Broncos hope to win the Super Bowl. Here is where the last five Super Bowl champions ranked in passing yards:



2025: Seattle - 9th

2024: Philadelphia - 30th

2023: Kansas City - 7th

2022: Kansas City - 1st

2021: Los Angeles - 5th

As you can see, it's clearly not a stretch to think that the Broncos would need a top-10 passing offense to win it all. While the NFL has definitely turned more into a run-first approach on offense after defenses figured out how to stop the deep pass, it seems like the passing game is still standing tall.

With Waddle in the mix, the Broncos now have a well-rounded, deep, and deliberate wide receiver room. Waddle's true separation ability and speedster skill set allow space to open up for a true "X" receiver like Sutton, with guys like Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant picking up the pieces.

John Franklin-Myers absence is filled by Tyler Onyedim, Sai'vion Jones, and/or Eyioma Uwazurike

John Franklin-Myers was a very good player for the Broncos. He finished with 33 quarterback hits in 33 regular season games, while also adding 14.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. He helped the Broncos lean into their ability to rush the passer at a high level, and since it's this defense's identity, it has to remain as such in 2026.

And I am not sure we should necessarily care who that starting defensive end is, as all three players do have desirable skill sets, but, simply put, the production has to be replaced. On the opposite side, Zach Allen enjoyed the two best years of his NFL career with Franklin-Myers.

Allen had 87 quarterback hits in just two seasons. With Franklin-Myers now on the Tennessee Titans, it's imperative that Denver finds a way to replace his production. Seeing as Tyler Onyedim is a better run stopper than pass rusher, and Sai'vion Jones is a better pass rusher than run stopper, there is a chance that both players end up, to a degree, splitting snaps.

But the veteran in Eyioma Uwazurike could also end up cracking the starting lineup. However it shakes out, replacing his production is going to be huge for a potential Super Bowl title.