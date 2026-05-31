Broncos' Courtland Sutton is closing in on more team history in 2026

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has been with the team ever since being drafted out of SMU back in the 2018 NFL Draft. Sutton quickly emerged as a No. 1 target in 2019, which is when he made the Pro Bowl and earned his first 1,000-yard season.

However, a knee injury ended his 2020 season before it really even began. The 2021-2023 seasons were nothing special, unfortunately, but over the past two seasons, more stable quarterback play has helped Sutton hit back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.

Suddenly entering his age-31 season in 2026, there is a chance that the Broncos move on from Sutton following the season. The Broncos appear to be tight up against the cap in 2027, and with Jaylen Waddle now in the picture, the financials may not work out, but the 2026 season could be enough for Sutton to hit even more all-time team history.

Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton has more team history staring him right in the face

As of now, Sutton is 6th in Broncos history in receptions, 5th in yards, and 8th in touchdowns. Sutton is just 10 receptions away from passing Ed McCaffrey for sole possession of 5th in team history, and is 91 receptions away from passing Lionel Taylor for 4th in team history.

It's just about guaranteed that Sutton quickly passes McCaffrey when the 2026 season begins, but it might be a stretch to see him pass Taylor, unless he plays for the Broncos in 2027. Yards is also in the same boat. He's 516 yards away from passing Taylor for 4th in team history, so he's already in the top-5.

Third place is held by Shannon Sharpe, but Sutton would need over 2,000 more yards to pass him. This would also require Sutton being on the team in 2027. As for touchdowns, Sutton has 39. Sole possession of 4th in team history would force Sutton to get to 47, which would be eight scores in 2026.

If that were to happen, Sutton would pass Riley Odoms, Haven Moses, Taylor, and McCaffrey. Above him are Sharpe with 55, Demaryius Thomas with 60, and Rod Smith with 68. While it may not feel like it, Sutton is approaching some awesome all-time team history.

And at the end of the 2026 season, we could be saying, without much doubt, that Sutton is a top-5 receiver in the history of the team. Sure, he's a limited player at this point - he's not a high-volume target, not a clear-cut WR1, and has struggled with drops, but he's been a productive player for the Broncos for years, and has dealt with a ton of losing.

One of the ultimate team players on the roster, Sutton does deserve this recognition. Now that Waddle is in the picture, Sutton may find it a bit easier to take advantage of some lesser cornerback matchups he could see.

Teams are going to look at Waddle as being the biggest threat at the position, so Sutton could really have some strong opportunities ahead of him. While another 1,000-yard season might not be on the table, Sutton might end up finishing with fewer yards, a healthy amount of touchdowns, and could end up being a more efficient target for Bo Nix overall.