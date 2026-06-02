Broncos' OTAs may reveal a player ready for a much bigger role

The Denver Broncos begin OTAs on June 2nd, and while OTAs aren't padded practices and are generally not super thorough, the practices do give players the opportunity to get onto the field and make a great first impression.

The Broncos sport one of the three best rosters in the NFL and are approaching a pivotal 2026 season, as the team is clearly in the 'Super Bowl or bust' tier with a few other teams. All of a sudden, the Bo Nix era is in year three, so the time is quickly ticking on his rookie contract window.

Given the circumstances and how the team attacked the 2026 NFL Offseason, it's really all about the now and being able to make a run at the Lombardi Trophy. While Denver doesn't necessarily have a lot of open starting spots, there are still a few spots here and there where certain players can make a notable impact. OTAs gives a chance for one player in particular to prove that he is ready for a bigger role.

Denver Broncos DE Eyioma Uwazurike has a lot to prove and could seize a starting spot

A fourth-round pick back in the 2022 NFL Draft, Eyioma Uwazurike has had an interesting NFL career. Standing at 6-6 and weighing 320 pounds, he is a size mismatch for opposing offensive linemen. His length has worked in his favor.

However, he was suspended for the entire 2023 NFL Season due to gambling violations and is now in the final year of his rookie deal. After not really being much of a factor the first two seasons of his career, Uwazurike carved out a nice season as a rotational lineman in 2025, finishing with 3.5 sacks, 39 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits.

He did this in 36 percent of the defensive snaps, seeing the field for 409 total snaps on defense, and another 83 on special teams. Turning 28 years old early in May, Uwazurike is suddenly facing quite the year. With John Franklin-Myers having departed for the Tennessee Titans, there is a huge vacancy along the defensive line.

Uwazurike also shares the room with a rookie in Tyler Onyedim, and a second-year player in Sai'vion Jones. The early favorite to earn that starting spot would surely be Uwazurike himself, and it's not just any starting role. We really saw this defense take off under Vance Joseph in 2024, the first year that Franklin-Myers was with the team.

His pass-rushing upside seemed to unlock everything else, so this vacancy is quite significant. Given his size, 2025 production in a reserve role, and his sharing a room with inexperienced players, OTAs present the first chance for the former Iowa State Cyclone to really put his stamp on the defense.

While the Broncos could potentially deploy more of a 'committee' approach at this spot, Uwazurike could also be someone who earns this starting job with an emphatic offseason. He's been through a lot in the NFL already, so relying on that experience could benefit him big-time.

He does have a strong pass-rusher profile and has arms measuring just under 36 inches. Given that the Broncos have been the best pass-rushing defense in the NFL for years now, it's reasonable to think that the coaches want that to continue.

While OTAs won't officially win a starting job, the early chance to make a first impression is there - Uwazurike could potentially become a vocal leader and be seen as more of a steady veteran presence.