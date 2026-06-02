5 Broncos bold predictions for the 2026 season as OTAs officially begin

The Denver Broncos begin OTAs on June 2nd, so another huge marker of the 2026 NFL Offseason is here. The summer months can be a bit of a drag, but it's necessary for teams to build that callous for the coming season.

Denver won 15 total games during the 2025 NFL Season, including an insanely dramatic Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills. This team has positively progressed in each year of the Sean Payton era, potentially setting the stage for something special in 2026.

With OTAs now about here, let's get into some early bold predictions for the coming season.

Denver Broncos 2026 bold predictions as OTAs officially begin

Bo Nix hits the 4,000-yard passing mark

Bo Nix was just 69 yards short of 4,000 yards in 2025. Through two years in the NFL, he's averaging 3,853 passing yards across a full 17-game season. With Jaylen Waddle in the mix at wide receiver, the passing attack should realistically become a lot more efficient.

Waddle has three 1,000-yard seasons across his first years in the NFL, so the Broncos figure to greatly benefit from his arrival. The receiver room now feels rather complete, as guys like Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin can now likely take advantage of lining up against second and third-string cornerbacks.

Nix also led the NFL in passing attempts in 2025, so it's not like this offense has shielded its quarterback. Additionally, with Davis Webb calling the plays, things are lining up for a breakout season from this entire unit, which could then lead to Nix hitting that 4,000-yard mark in year three.

J.K. Dobbins stays on the field for at least 15 games

With Jonah Coleman added to the mix in the backfield, and the possibility that RJ Harvey develops further in year two, J.K. Dobbins could stay on the field for most of the season. It's important to note that Dobbins was healthy right up until that freak foot injury in Week 10 of the 2025 season, which game on an illegal hip-drop tackle that wasn't called by the officials.

At that point, Dobbins was playing his tail off, and I am not sure he even appeared on the injury report. With the running back room further boosted in the offseason, the Broncos may be more deliberate with Dobbins' carries, emphasizing health throughout the season. This could lead to the veteran playing the most games in a regular season he's ever played.

Zach Allen notches his third-straight 40+ quarterback hit season

Zach Allen joined JJ Watt as the only two players in the history of the NFL to have two straight seasons of at least 40 quarterback hits. Allen actually finished with 47 in 2025, so he blew that number out of the water.

He's gotten better each year of his career with the Broncos, as he enjoyed the best season he's ever had in 2025. Allen has turned into one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL and should be able to again notch at least 40 quarterback hits. Sure, John Franklin-Myers isn't in the picture anymore, but the Broncos have a trio of defensive ends who could help fill the void.

Broncos begin the year no worse than 4-2

Everyone has talked about how brutal the Broncos first six games are, but those teams are also looking at Denver as a formidable opponent as well. The team won 14 regular season games last year and took down a ton of quality opponents.

Denver has the roster talent to beat any team in the NFL, and also sports one of the best home-field advantages in the league. This is a Super Bowl-caliber team that knows how to win, so they'll largely take care of business across the first six weeks and go 4-2, at least.

Rookie tight end Justin Joly leads the position in receiving yards

This is a fun one - the Broncos tight end room got an infusion of talent this offseason with a fifth-round pick in Justin Joly and a seventh-round pick in Dallen Bentley. While both were day three selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, Joly's receiving profile really sticks out.

He's also still just 21 years old and has a ton of room to grow despite already being a viable receiver. There also isn't anything guaranteed for Evan Engram, for example. He's now on the wrong side of 30 and was largely underwhelming last year.

In fact, the Broncos could actually trade Engram this summer if Joly and other young tight ends like Caleb Lohner make some noise. Engram's contract is tradeable, and with Adam Trautman receiving an extension this offseason, there is at least a veteran presence in the room.

Engram is more of a one-trick pony at the position as well. He's not much of a blocker, but also wasn't a huge receiving threat. Joly has a great chance to leapfrog Engram on the depth chart and become the de-facto top threat at the position.