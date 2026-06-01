Broncos' easiest games for the 2026 NFL Season are already obvious

The Denver Broncos shocked the NFL world in the 2025 season, racking up 14 wins and earning the top seed for the playoffs. The team started off quite shaky, losing two of their first three, but a casual 11-game winning streak busted open a dream season.

We all know how it ended, and I am not sure it's worth mentioning again at this point. The 2026 season will be here before you know it, and for the Broncos, the motivation could not be higher given how last season ended.

While there are some obvious tough games on the schedule, like the first six weeks, there are some easier matchups, and while there is no such thing as a guaranteed win in the NFL, these two games do feel as close to that as possible.

Denver Broncos easiest games for the 2026 NFL Season are already quite obvious

Week 7 @ Arizona Cardinals

After the first six games of the 2026 season, which could end up defining just how good this team will be, the Broncos travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals. Not only are the Cardinals trapped in the best division in football in the NFC West, but this team also might be the worst in the league.

On paper, it's hard to find much to be encouraged about. Sure, the Cardinals snagged Jeremiyah Love in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the quarterback room is bottom-3 in the league, and there really isn't a path for this team to win more than a small handful of games.

The one thing that could go against the Broncos in this game is the team being flat-out exhausted after the gauntlet to begin the season, and then falling victim to a trap game. Fortunately, the Broncos didn't fall into that trap game scenario in 2025, and with an improved team, this could be a multi-score victory where the team hardly breaks a sweat.

Week 13 vs. Miami Dolphins

Every Broncos fan remembers the 70-20 disaster back in 2023. That truly felt like rock-bottom for the Broncos, but since then, the two franchises have gone in different directions. The Miami Dolphins, like the Cardinals, could be among the very worst teams in the league.

Miami has a new starting quarterback in Malik Willis, a new coaching staff, and a new General Manager. The team parted with a ton of former key players this offseason, including players like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb, James Daniels, and others.

It's quite obvious that Miami is just now beginning the process of rebuilding, and internally, I am sure there are those discussions taking place. The Dolphins surely hope to win some games in 2026, but this team isn't close to competing for a playoff spot, so it's the future that this franchise is looking toward right now.

The Broncos host the Dolphins in Week 13, and this is late enough in the season for a division race to slowly come into view. This game might not necessarily feel like a 'must win,' but given how weak the Dolphins likely will be, and how good the Broncos should be, the team will need to capture victory here.

On paper, the Dolphins don't have much of anyone who could be a threat, outside of running back De'Von Achane, but, like the Cardinals, the Broncos should be able to find a multi-score lead and not look back.