Broncos have a Week 8 advantage against Cowboys that no one saw coming

Denver is now 5-2 on the season and riding a four-game win streak. Denver won five games in a row at one point in 2023 and did string together a four-game winning streak back in 2024. The Broncos have been streaky under Sean Payton, but they've also gone 15-9 in the regular season since the start of 2024.

Simply put, this team is very good and wins a lot of games now. In Week 8, they host the Dallas Cowboys for their second some game in a row. Dallas brings an elite offense to town and a very strong Week 7 win over the Washington Commanders.

The Broncos will have to score a ton of points to win this one, but the team may come into this game with an advantage that none of us saw coming.

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled playing outdoors in the 2025 NFL Season

Here is John Breech in CBS Sports talking about the Dallas Cowboys:

Cowboys playing inside: The Cowboys have played three indoor games and they've gone 2-0-1 while averaging 41.3 points per game. Impressive.



Cowboys playing outside: In four outdoor games, the Cowboys are 1-3 while averaging just 24.5 points per game, but their only win came against the Jets, so I'm not sure we can even count that. If you take that out, they're 0-3 outdoors with an average of 20.3 points per game and their three losses came to the Eagles, Bears and Panthers.

So, the Dallas Cowboys are not a very good team playing outdoors, which is great for the Broncos and their chances in this one. In total, Dallas is 1-3 away from home, and their defense has allowed 26.8 points per game. On the flip side, the Denver Broncos are 3-0 at home averaging 27 points per game.

The numbers would tell us that the Broncos could get into the endzone about four times in Week 8, and 28 points might be enough to win, but the Cowboys largely playing poorly outdoors could push their point total down a bit, as they average 24.5 points per game outside,

With the Kansas City Chiefs surging and the Los Angeles Chargers not a bad team, the Broncos are going to have to keep stacking wins against weaker teams. The environment is going to be favorable for the Broncos in this one, and the team is also wearing their 1977 throwback jerseys, so that could add to the favor as well.