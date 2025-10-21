3 Broncos' players who must touch the ball way more on offense in Week 8

Now 5-2 on the season, the Broncos are tied for the second-best record in the NFL with many other teams and are currently the third seed in the AFC playoffs right now. They are a game ahead of the LA Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs thus far.

However, it has not always been pretty for Denver; the offense has been nonexistent at times, and Denver has needed multiple fourth-quarter comebacks to get to a 5-2 record. Going forward, Denver has to make a more deliberate effort on offense to get a few players the ball more.

We talked about those players here.

These players simply have to touch the ball a lot more on offense going forward

Bo Nix, QB (More designed QB runs)

Bo Nix had two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the Broncos' comeback win against the New York Giants, and it's abundantly clear to many of us that Nix is a difference-maker when he runs with the football. He'll scramble from time to time, but it does feel like the designed QB runs are missing from this offense.

Nix is faster than many defenders and is absolutely someone who has created havoc in space. If the Broncos want to get their offense going earlier in the game, calling up more QB runs is a wise decision.

Evan Engram, TE

Evan Engram has caught 18 passes over the last four games and has oddly caught five receptions for 42 yards in each of the last two games. Engram is a reliable target and had a nice first down gain in the fourth quarter of their Week 7 win. He was also signed to be that difference-maker at the position but is also someone who can be a security blanket on offense.

He's one of the most experiences players on the team and has played in a ton of late-game situations. Engram needs to get the ball a bit more early in the game as well. He's a big-bodied target and does have good size and agility for the position.

Marvin Mims Jr, WR

Marvin Mims Jr is a big play machine and played 53% of the Broncos' offensive snaps in Week 7, a season high. Mims caught two huge downfield passes in the final minutes of the Broncos comeback win and is simply someone who makes big plays with regularity.

He's been a threat out of the backfield when the Broncos give him those chances, and, according to Pro Football Reference, has a 113.9 passer rating when targeted throughout his three-year career.

Mims has also caught 71.6% of his targets over his career, so he's got strong hands and is quite reliable when the ball is thrown his way. The third-year player has also displayed the ability to take the top off of defenses and stretch the field, but he can also make people miss out of the backfield and is absolutely the most dynamic player on this offense.

The Broncos have to get Mims onto the field more, period.