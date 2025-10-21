Broncos defense will have toughest challenge to date in Week 8 showdown

The Broncos have now won four games in a row, which is the second-best win streak under Sean Payton. Denver won five games in a row back in 2023 and also had a four-game win streak in 2024. This has also been a common theme with Denver under Payton.

They get a bit streaky from time to time, as they lost five of their first six games in 2023 and also had separate losing streaks in 2024 before rebounding. Denver also lost two games in a row earlier this year. Anyway, Denver is 5-2 on the season and have four games left before their bye in Week 12.

Denver winning three of the next four would be ideal, and that honestly does feel like the best-case scenario, as winning in the NFL is hard, so the Broncos being able to continue this win streak into the bye simply might not be likely. Anyway, the Broncos' elite defense has their toughest task to date in Week 8.

The Dallas Cowboys offense is a juggernaut led by QB Dak Prescott

The Cowboys offense is not from this planet, to be honest. They currently rank 2nd in points per game at a healthy 31.7. They've scored at least 40 points three times already and have scored at least 25 points in every game but one this year.

In four of seven games, the Cowboys have racked up at least 400 yards on offense. QB Dak Prescott is at the center of this production. He's playing some of the best football of his career and might honestly be playing at an MVP level right now. He's completing 71.4% of his passes for 1,881 yards, 16 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

He's been sacked just eight times and has a stellar 107.6 passer rating as well as a 79.8 QBR. Prescott hasn't thrown an interception since September 21st and has thrown 13 touchdown passes against zero interceptions across his previous four games.

Former Broncos RB Javonte Williams is also having a career year thus far. He's rushed for 592 yards and six touchdowns on just 111 carries. He's averaging 5.3 yards per tote and averaging a whopping 84.6 yards per game. No matter where you look, the Dallas Cowboys sport a hyper-efficient offense, and they are absolutely going to score points.

The Broncos defense will have to be at their best. Not only is the pass rush going to have to create pressure, but the secondary will have their hands full with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, two of the most productive wide receivers this year.

We've seen Denver's defense look at bit limp at times but also look like the best unit in the NFL. Vance Joseph and his crew have the toughest challenge to date against a high-powered Dallas