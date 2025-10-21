3 winners (and 2 losers) from the Broncos' improbable win over the Giants

The Broncos are now 5-2 on the season after their fourth win in a row. Denver was shutout in the first three quarters but put up 33 points in the final quarter to earn the victory in one of the most wild games you'll ever see.

However, the win does not take away from just how atrocious the Broncos were playing in the first three quarters. And to the surprise of no one, we have a few winners and a couple of losers from the game.

Let's get into our weekly installment of winners and losers.

Winners and losers from the Broncos' huge comeback win over the Giants

Winner: Bo Nix, QB

Bo Nix had four total touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including two on the ground and two through the air. Nix is absolutely elite late in the game and when his team needs him the most. He made several key downfield throws and was also creating havoc with his legs.

I do not fully blame Nix for the lack of offense in the first three quarters, but he definitely takes some of the blame. The Broncos scored 33 points in the fourth quarter alone, which is just crazy to think about. The starting QB had to take charge here and quite literally did everything you could possibly ask for to help Denver close out the victory.

Loser: Luke Wattenberg, C

Luke Wattenberg again had some bad snaps in Week 7, and it's been an issue all season. Wattenberg hasn't been playing all that well for the Broncos in 2025 and is the weak link on the offensive line. The worst-case scenario here is that one of these snaps really gets away from Wattenberg and leads to a fumble recovery by the defense in a 'gotta have it' type of game.

These high snaps have to get cleaned up, period.

Winner: Justin Strnad, LB

With a key interception in the fourth quarter and more competent ILB play, Justin Strnad continues to put good performances on the field for the Broncos, and I am not the only one thinking that the Broncos have to deploy a duo of Strnad and Dre Greenlaw going forward.

Strnad had one interception, one pass defended, five tackles, and one QB hit in the Broncos' Week 7 win over the Giants. He already has 3.5 sacks, six QB hits, and three tackles for loss in seven games this year, but it felt like his performance in Week 7 stood out a bit. The Broncos likely don't win this game without Strnad's key interception.

Loser: Sean Payton, head coach

It was another rough start for Sean Payton's offense in Week 7. Denver was blanked through the first three quarters and just could not sustain anything on offense. It was many of the same issues that we've talked about, too.

It felt like the play-calling was inefficient, as many of those WR and RB screens he loves so much simply did not work in the first three quarters, and the constant personnel shuffling is an issue in the eyes of many. Overall, the Broncos were garbage, frankly, for the first 50 minutes of Week 7, and the buck ultimately stops with the head coach.

This was not his best performance at all. He's our last loser for Week 7.

Good things happen when Marvin Mims Jr. gets the ball. He had six receptions for 85 yards for the Broncos on seven targets. Mims caught a huge third-down reception down the field and then had another long reception on the Broncos' final drive of the game.

He also had one rush for 13 yards and nearly 100 yards on offense. Marvin Mims is an elite weapon in multiple ways, as he can carry the football out of the backfield but is also a speedster and downfield target.

The Broncos simply have to get Mims more involved in the passing game to see this offense take off, and it's no coincidence that the offense looks much more efficient with the ball in his hands. Mims played a crucial role in the team's Week 7 win.