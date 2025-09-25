Broncos have a Week 4 breakout brewing and the league has no idea

The Denver Broncos play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, and they could have a breakout player that no one would see coming. Denver's game in Week 4 feels like as much of a must-win as a team can possibly get this early on in the season.

If the Broncos lose this game, they drop to 1-3 and travel to Philadelphia in Week 5 with a 1-4 start staring them down in the face. In 2024, they lost their first two games but proceeded to win three in a row.

Anyway, Cincy's defense simply isn't good, and the Broncos could see an unlikely breakout player emerge at a crucial time.

Nate Adkins could feast for the Denver Broncos in Week 4

Nate Adkins made his debut for the Denver Broncos in Week 3 against the LA Chargers, but he didn't register a stat on offense and played in just 18 snaps on offense. Adkins is an interesting player; he brings a ton of value as a blocker and was actually very, very efficient as a pass-catcher in 2024.

In 2024, Adkins was targeted 15 times and caught 14 of those targets for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Six of those receptions went for first downs, and his success rate was a whopping 73.3%.

Adkins was an elite red zone target for Bo Nix, and he did have a 138.2 passer rating when targeted. Of his 115 yards, 76 of them came after the catch, and he also didn't have a drop, either. With Evan Engram missing Week 3, his status for Week 4 is clearly up in the air, and with Adkins now another week removed from his ankle injury, he could see an increase in snaps.

If Engram isn't able to play in Week 4, look for Nate Adkins to make his mark and have a breakout game that virtually no one sees coming.