Broncos haters are running out of ammo as Denver continues to stack huge wins

The Denver Broncos have now won 11 games in a row and own the best record in the NFL, sitting at 12-2. It's hard to believe that Denver has not lost a game since September, but it's real, and it's sustainable. During the team's month's long win streak. they have had some close calls.

The fourth quarter comebacks have been insane, and the Broncos have trailed in most of their wins this year, which is quite interesting. Between the slow starts on offense from time to time, needing the fourth quarter in many instances to seal the victory, and Bo Nix previously struggling a bit, the Broncos haters came out in full force.

And many of them were unsurprisingly predicting a Packers' victory in Week 15, claiming that Denver isn't as good as their record and that all of this second-half magic they have will eventually wear off. Well, with an eight-point victory and second-half domination over Green Bay, what will the haters say now?

The Denver Broncos haters are running out of ammo as the team continues to stack wins

The Broncos are now in a position to win the AFC West and earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs this year. They control their own destiny for both and can wrap up the division as early as Week 16. During this massive win streak that has thrust Denver atop the NFL, they have beaten some bad teams, and they have not played well against those bad teams at times.

Denver was about to lose in blowout fashion to the New York Giants and barely got past the Las Vegas Raiders at home earlier this year. The Broncos haters ate that up and used it against Denver, but the Broncos have also beaten top teams like the Eagles, Packers, Texans, and Chiefs before their recent collapse.

Simply put, the detractors really can't say anything at this point - Denver has a ton of impressive wins on their schedule this year and is seeing their QB catch fire at the right time. As of now, there really isn't anything Denver can't do reasonably well.

This team is 12-2 for a reason - they aren't frauds, but the total opponent, and are in position to earn that top seed in the AFC, which gives them a realistic and likely path to the Super Bowl this year. The one thing the Broncos are not is fraudulent.