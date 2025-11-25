Broncos given stellar spot in latest NFL Power Rankings after Week 12

The Denver Broncos have not lost in quite some time and currently have the second-best record in the NFL at 9-2. Denver is approaching the division title and are in a position to win it for the first time since 2015. The work isn't done yet, though, and Denver still has to take care of business after the bye.

If I had to guess, the Broncos could split their remaining six games and probably win the division with a 12-5 record. However, there are endless possibilities. For now though, fans can enjoy how well Denver has played this year and can hope that they finish the job down the stretch.

But, just how good are the Denver Broncos in 2025? Well, recent power rankings indicate they are among the very best in the NFL.

Bleacher Report ranks the Broncos no. 3 in the NFL in updated power rankings:

Here is what Bleacher Report had to say about the Denver Broncos and their no. 3 ranking:

Last Week: 5

Week 12 Result: Bye Week

The Denver Broncos are in a position to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West after beating them 22-19 in Week 11.

In the division, Denver is two games up on the Los Angeles Chargers and four ahead of Kansas City.

The Broncos don't win with style points, ranking 17th in scoring, but they've rattled off eight consecutive wins and should be in contention for AFC home-field advantage late in December.

Denver is getting its due respect, ranking in the top five for our power rankings. -- Moe Moton

A huge key here is that yes, the Broncos have not won with style points this year, and, frankly, who cares? All that matters is what the final score says and what the record is. Some folks across the NFL landscape have taken issue with the Broncos and do not believe they are contenders because they're in so many close games.

But sometimes, that's how things shake-out. Denver has become one of the best teams in the NFL at winning close games. They are 7-2 in such games this year, and the defense is the best in the NFL. No matter how you slice it, the Denver Broncos are indeed a top-5 team, at worst, in the league.

The defense is Super Bowl-caliber, and the offense makes plans when the team needs the unit to the most.