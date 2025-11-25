Sean Payton just quietly dropped a bombshell about Broncos' contract plans

The Denver Broncos are one of the best teams in the NFL and are in a great position to win the AFC West for the first time since 2015, and it's crazy to think that they control their own destiny. At this point, they don't have to hope that this or that team wins or loses.

They can simply keep the foot on the gas and cruise to a division title, which would guarantee them at least one home playoff game, and, if they get the first seed, a bye and homefield advantage in the playoffs. The Broncos don't get to where they are today without acquiring key players in free agency, via trade, and in the NFL Draft.

One of the more notable and important additions this team made was when Sean Payton arrived, as he traded for Wil Lutz. Well, the Broncos just extended Lutz through the 2028 NFL Season, locking him up for three more seasons. In talking about Lutz, Payton also inserted a pretty massive bombshell about some future contract plans.

Sean Payton quietly drops a massive contract extension bombshell on Monday

Payton indicated that the Broncos reached out to other players during the bye about potential contract extensions:

Sean Payton said he and #Broncos GM George Paton talked before the bye week on a number of extension candidates.



Kicker Wil Lutz "earned" his new deal, Payton said.



Said there's a "few other players we know we've reached out to." — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) November 24, 2025

This is some major news, as it seems like Denver wants to get more deals done in-season, perhaps before certain players hit free agency. Denver has largely done a great job at staying ahead with their contracts, as many of the deals they have done in the Sean Payton/George Paton era have been worthwhile for player and team.

Below are the most notable players who are free agents at the end of the year and who are, in some ways, deserving of a new deal from Denver:



John Franklin-Myers

Adam Trautman

Malcolm Roach

Justin Strnad

JK Dobbins

Luke Wattenberg

Alex Singleton

There are some big names on this list, and I would highly doubt that all of them are back in 2026. Guys like Luke Wattenberg, Alex Singleton, and Adam Trautman are largely forgettable players at this point and don't offer a ton that cannot otherwise be replaced rather easily.

However, the rest on this list all contribute or contributed quite well to Denver, and with the Broncos making contact with certain players, there is reason to think that one or more of these players on this list could be in line for some deals soon.

The Broncos are in a good spot with their cap space, but that doesn't mean they will extend all of their free agents.