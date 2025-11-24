Remaining QBs the Denver Broncos are set to face after the Week 12 bye

The Denver Broncos are 9-2 on the season and might not have to win many more games to capture the AFC West title in 2025. It would be the first division title since the Super Bowl team back in 2015, and oddly enough, this year feels a lot like that 2015 season for a couple of reasons.

Even with some very winnable games left on the schedule, the Broncos still have to go and take care of business. To capture the AFC West title, Denver probably has to get to 12 wins, but it could be more. With the team riding an eight-game win streak into the bye, they are capable of winning another four in a row.

Denver is set to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. Who is the team projected to face at QB after the bye?

The Denver Broncos should be able to take care of business against these opposing quarterbacks

Here are the projected remaining quarterbacks the Denver Broncos are set to face in the 2025 NFL Season:



Week 13 - Marcus Mariota

Week 14 - Geno Smith

Week 15 - Jordan Love

Week 16 - Trevor Lawrence

Week 17 - Patrick Mahomes

Week 18 - Justin Herbert

The first note here is that it seems like there is a chance that Jayden Daniels plays for the Commanders in Week 13. He is recovering from a dislocated elbow that was not as serious at first glance, but Week 13 seems to be the earliest he can get back, and with how good Denver is at getting to the QB, I highly doubt he suits up.

The Broncos have Geno Smith up in Week 14, and the Broncos terrorized him on TNF a couple of weeks ago. Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence come to town in weeks 15 and 16. Love has been efficient this year for the Packers, but Lawrence has thrown 11 interceptions and currently has a passer rating below 80.

Denver finishes up with Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes, two familiar faces. All in all, it is not hard to see another four or even five wins on the schedule for the Broncos. They do have some very favorable matchups coming against some shaky quarterbacks, and the defense simply needs to take advantage of those matchups.

The Broncos are 9-2 on the season and getting closer to the AFC West title.