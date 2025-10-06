Broncos get unexpected (and unwelcome) injury news after win vs. Eagles

The Denver Broncos got the win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, but as the team traveled to London for a Week 6 battle against the Jets, they left without a key piece of their offensive line.

Starting left guard Ben Powers didn't make the trip to London because he was traveling back to Denver to have an injury looked at. According to multiple reports, Powers is going back to Denver to have more tests done on a biceps injury.

Going up against the Jets overseas, the Broncos may be without a key piece of their starting offensive line and a player who has quietly done very well as of late.

Broncos may be without OG Ben Powers for Week 6 in London

Breaking: Ben Powers is traveling back to Denver, not to London with the team, for further evaluation on a bicep injury suffered today. pic.twitter.com/G8KskTtmcl — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 6, 2025

This injury update was both unexpected and obviously unwelcome. It seems like everyone in Broncos Country missed whenever it was that Powers got hurt, because nobody noticed him leaving the game against the Eagles.

The Broncos have really done a great job on the ground this season, especially compared to last year, and Powers has been a big reason for that. The starting left guard and former big-money free agent acquisition has been a steady presence for the Broncos up front, but if he can't play against the Jets, the replacement plan is going to be fascinating.

Throughout the course of the preseason, we saw a number of guys getting reps at that left guard position behind Powers, but the most likely candidates are veteran Matt Peart as well as swing tackle/guard Alex Palczewski.

It seems a little more likely to be Peart at this point, because Palczewski has been utilized heavily as the "reporting eligible" offensive lineman this season when the Broncos go to their jumbo package. Peart also played that role all of last season, so if the Broncos feel like Palczewski is one of their best five with Powers down, then he'll get the nod to start.

Palczewski started in place of an injured Mike McGlinchey last year at right tackle, and he played well.

This is a fascinating development because it's rare to see the starting five offensive linemen for the Denver Broncos not together for any reason. The five guys they have up front now were the starters all of last season, and four of the five guys (outside of Luke Wattenberg) were in the starting lineup for the entire 2023 season as well.

This unit has enviable chemistry and they've become one of the best all-around units in the league. Losing Powers would be a big blow, but the Broncos do have options behind him.