Broncos game-by-game predictions for 2026 put regression talks to bed

The Denver Broncos began the 2025 NFL Season 1-2, having lost two games in a row on last-second field goals, and even the Week 1 win was an ugly game against the lowly Tennessee Titans. However, the team shook off that slow start, won 11 games in a row, and finished the year 14-3.

Many people were doubting the Broncos during this stretch, claiming that this team simply could not keep winning games in the fashion that they did, but had Bo Nix not suffered a broken ankle in the Divisional Round, it's a very real possibility that the Broncos would have won the Super Bowl.

With more motivation than ever heading into 2026, the team is surely looking to replicate the success they had last year for this coming season. Let's make some regular-season record predictions with the schedules now out and official.

Denver Broncos game-by-game predictions for the 2026 NFL Season

Week 1 - @ Kansas City Chiefs (Monday Night Football)

The Broncos open up the season on the road on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that made a ton of defensive changes this offseason. Typically, teams can struggle out of the gate, so this could be a great chance for the Broncos to get off to a huge 1-0 start and earn a win in the division. Even if Patrick Mahomes plays in this one, he could be rusty, given that it'd be his first game since tearing his ACL near the end of the 2025 season.

The Broncos have gone 3-1 against the Chiefs over the past two season and did beat this team at home in 2025. Denver is currently a better, more stable franchise, and should be able to win this one.

Prediction: Broncos win 23-20 (1-0)

Week 2 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Broncos return home to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that beat them near the end of the regular season. Denver is the better team, and with Jacksonville having lost Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency, this game could end up tilting in Denver's favor. The Jags really hit their stride near the end of 2025, so that momentum obviously can't carry over months down the line into a new season.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-23 (2-0)

Week 3 - vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sunday Night Football)

The Broncos are then hosting the Los Angeles Rams. After two straight close games against solid teams to open up the season, Denver might be due for a loss here. The Rams and the Broncos could honestly end up meeting in the Super Bowl in 2026. Los Angeles has the reigning MVP in Matthew Stafford and a defense that got shored up in the offseason. It would not be a shock if the Broncos dropped this game.

Prediction: Rams win 27-20 (2-1)

Week 4 - @ San Francisco 49ers

Now on the road to begin a small stretch of three of four games being away from home, the Broncos face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. The 49ers are as well-coached as any team in the NFL, but Denver boasts a better roster and may also have the better quarterback. The Broncos match up well against the 49ers, and given how injured San Francisco has been in recent years, this team could very well come into the game a bit banged up.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-17 (3-1)

Week 5 - @ Los Angeles Chargers

The Broncos have not beaten the Chargers in Los Angeles in the Nix era, which is concerning, but it's the truth. Head coach Sean Payton has also struggled against Jim Harbaugh in his coaching career, and typically, games against the Chargers just end up being super frustrating for one reason or another. Denver can't get out of their own way on the road against the Bolts. It's an unfortunate recent trend.

Prediction: Chargers win 30-20 (3-2)

Week 6 - vs. Seattle Seahawks (Thursday Night Football)

A short week returning home for Thursday Night Football, the Broncos host the defending Super Bowl champions. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold did actually struggle a bit with turnovers in 2025, so this isn't some unstoppable offense. The passing attack is also quite top-heavy with Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The team lost Kenneth Walker III in free agency and might not have enough firepower on offense to break through against the Denver defense.

Prediction: Broncos win 21-20 (4-2)

Week 7 - @ Arizona Cardinals

After this brutal six-game stretch, things get a bit easier for the Broncos. Now in Arizona to face the lowly Cardinals, this should be a game that the Broncos win in blowout fashion. It could be a game that the team has their most complete performance of the season up to this point, and given the lofty goals that this team has, stumbling against the Cardinals cannot happen.

Prediction: Broncos win 31-14 (5-2)

Week 8 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Can the Broncos sweep the Chiefs for a second year in a row? It's possible. The Broncos beat the Chiefs in Week 1 in our predictions, and could take care of business here in Week 8. Notching a second divisional win against Kansas City would really hurt the Chiefs' chances at trying to get back atop the AFC West.

Denver is actually riding a three-game win streak against Kansas City at home. Why should that streak stop now?

Prediction: Broncos win 25-20 (6-2)

Week 9 - @ Carolina Panthers

In Carolina before the bye, the Broncos have a great shot to get into the break on a stellar 7-2 start. Denver beat the Panthers at home back in 2024, and while Carolina did win the NFC South in 2025, the team finished 8-9 and obviously have a bit of a deficiency at quarterback in Bryce Young.

There really shouldn't be a reason why the Broncos drop this game. They have an advantage over the Panthers all across the roster.

Prediction: Broncos win 31-20 (7-2)

Week 10 - BYE

A 7-2 start at the bye would certainly put the team in a great position to earn the AFC's top seed, as the schedule gets a lot easier.

Week 11 - vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders come to town in Week 11, and this is a team that the Broncos have swept since 2024, but have also struggled against at times. The Raiders got a lot better on paper this offseason, and this could be late enough in the season where rookie Fernando Mendoza is under center.

Denver can't win them all and might have one or two 'trip up' games this year, losing when not many expected it to happen.

Prediction: Raiders win 20-17 (7-3)

Week 12 - @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Black Friday)

Even if Aaron Rodgers is in the picture, the Broncos should beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh is thoroughly average all over the place, and this game looks even more lopsided if Rodgers decides to not return, or if the Steelers just ultimately decide to not bring him back.

Sure, it's in Pittsburgh, which is typically a tough place to play, but where would the Steelers gain an advantage over the Broncos? Denver is significantly better and gets back on track.

Prediction: Broncos win 26-20 (8-3)

Week 13 - vs. Miami Dolphins

The Broncos lost by 50 points against the Miami Dolphins back in 2023, and this game would also be Jaylen Waddle matching up against his former team. The Broncos would have a ton of reasons to be at their best here. Sure, there are a ton of new faces in charge in Miami, but many of the same players on Denver's squad in 2023 are still on the team here.

If there is any opponent the Broncos blow out this year, it's Miami. With a below-average quarterback, first-year head coach, and a bottom-5 roster, this game could be over by halftime.

Prediction: Broncos win 38-10 (9-3)

Week 14 - @ New York Jets

It feels like the Broncos play the New York Jets every single season. The team beat the Jets in 2025 and also beat the team in 2024 on a missed field goal. The Jets have Geno Smith as the starter and are again positioned to endure a rougher season. The team did make some notable additions this offseason, but it's clear that the Jets are looking toward 2027 for a potential quarterback of the future.

Denver can win this one.

Prediction: Broncos win 27-17 (10-3)

Week 15 - @ Las Vegas Raiders

The Broncos have to beat the Raiders on the road. They did this in 2024 and 2025, which is great. After shockingly losing to the Raiders in our predictions, Denver 'understands the assignment' and gets back on track. Playoff-clinching scenarios would surely also be on the table at this point. Beating an inferior team this late in the season has to happen - there isn't any room for the team to fall victim to a trap game.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-17 (11-3)

Week 16 - vs. Buffalo Bills (Christmas)

The Buffalo Bills honestly bullied the Broncos in the Divisional Round. If not for a slew of turnovers, Buffalo likely wins that game by multiple scores. This may sound odd, but the Broncos might be 'due' for a loss at this point, and that's kind of the way it felt in 2025 when the team's winning streak was snapped by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Denver drops one late in the season.

Prediction: Bills win 27-20 (11-4)

Week 17 - @ New England Patriots

Denver travels to New England for a game that many Broncos players surely have circled. The Patriots could be due for a regression given how much tougher the team's schedule is this year compared to last, but could the Broncos stumble here?

Losing two games in a row this late in the season might be unheard of for a team like Denver, but it's possible. The Broncos would be traveling across the country and would face a quarterback that could end up playing at an MVP level in 2026, as he did in 2025.

Sure, we'd love to predict that the Broncos win every game, but that's just not how it works. Denver loses on a last-second field goal in shocking fashion.

Prediction: Patriots win 20-17 (11-5)

Week 18 - vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Now 11-5 and likely in a must-win situation, the Broncos return home for the final game of the season before the playoffs. While Denver has struggled against Los Angeles away from home, the Broncos home-field advantage is one of the best in the NFL, and there is always a chance that the Chargers could be resting some starters in this one.

That was the case last year, so why can't it happen in 2026? Denver avoids limping to the finish line and beats the Chargers, improving to 12-5 and securing another playoff season, and perhaps a second AFC West title in a row.

Prediction: Broncos win 27-23 (12-5)