Bo Nix's history against NFC foes bodes well for Broncos' 2026 gauntlet

The Denver Broncos have a special quarterback on their hands in Bo Nix, who is already set to enter his third season in the NFL. Through two seasons, all Nix has done is help lead Denver to a 24-10 regular season record and two playoff appearances.

Had Nix not hurt his ankle, the Broncos may very well had won the Super Bowl this year. On paper, outside of Nix, this roster could be the best in the league, so while we as fans may sigh at seeing tougher opponents on the schedule, fans of other teams are doing the same exact thing.

The Broncos, notably, play the entire NFC West this year and the Carolina Panthers as their five NFC matchups. While those three games against Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco are going to be hard, the Broncos quarterback has been nearly unstoppable against the NFC during his career.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix has a 9-1 career record against the NFC

What is even funnier about this is that Nix and the Broncos' lone loss since 2024 against the NFC was literally Nix's first career start in the NFL. A rookie quarterback's first career start can honestly be thrown out the window - it takes quite a while for a young quarterback to develop, so that first start is simply not relevant in the big picture.

Nix threw two interceptions in that game and just did not look like a good quarterback, but that's also the point. In his 9-1 start against the conference, Nix has put up the following numbers:



245/371

66 percent completion

2,761 total yards

24 total touchdowns

4 interceptions

97.8 passer rating

If you took these 10 starts and averaged them out over a full 17-game season, this is what Nix has been on pace for through his two years against NFC foes:



15-2 record

417/631

66 percent completion

41 total touchdowns

7 interceptions

97.8 passer rating

As you can see, it's quite obvious that Nix has played his tail off against the NFC, and while the three top NFC West teams are going to be a handful, the Broncos should be able to easily take care of Arizona and Carolina.

The Broncos did blow out Carolina in 2024 but have not played the Cardinals in the Nix era. Denver also has not played the Rams or 49ers in the Nix era, either. Overall, though, the Broncos have really been able to take care of business against this conference, and if that keeps up during the 2026 season, the Broncos could also earn some key tiebreakers against other top AFC teams.

Had the Broncos won even one fewer game in 2025, the team would not have earned the AFC's top seed in the playoffs. The margin for error was actually quite low in 2025 despite having won so many games. Fortunately, Nix's utter dominance against the NFC should help soften the blow of this obvious gauntlet for 2026.