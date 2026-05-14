5 Broncos clearly heading into their last season with the team in 2026

The Denver Broncos roster is among the strongest in the NFL, but that doesn't mean it's perfect. Denver is definitely on the older side at a few positions, so this roster will need to get younger soon. The team should also seek to get a bit cheaper at a few positions as well.

The work has really only just begun for this team, but with the caliber of front office that the Broncos have, things should work out quite well. Unfortunately, there will be some roster transition, and fans might not like certain players departing.

We looked at five who are clearly entering their final year with the team in 2026.

These Denver Broncos are clearly approaching their final season with the team in 2026

Ben Powers, LG

The Broncos selected an offensive line prospect in Kage Casey in the 2026 NFL Draft. Casey could have tackle and guard flexibility, but a future along the interior is likely. Casey was playing left guard during the team's rookie minicamp, too.

Ben Powers signed a four-year deal with the Broncos and is in the final year of that deal. He's been a solid player for the team, but nothing special. He also missed about two months with a biceps injury, and the Broncos simply can't continue paying top-dollar for all five starters.

Denver needs to get cheaper and younger along the offensive line at some point, and Powers' departure is likely going to help that.

Evan Engram, TE

The Broncos drafted two tight ends in the NFL Draft in Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley. Evan Engram is in the final year of his deal, so, like Powers, this is rather easy to see. Engram is also on the wrong side of 30 and wasn't all that special in 2025.

Unless Engram has some sort of Pro Bowl season, he'll play out the final year of his contract with the Broncos and likely not be retained.

Brandon Jones, SAF

Brandon Jones is an awesome player, but he's missed a few games here and there with injuries in his two seasons with the Broncos. Under contract for one more season, the Broncos might want to prioritize extensions for one, or both, of Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian.

The Broncos also did build their starting safety tandem in free agency, so there's also always a chance that the Broncos again look to the FA market next year to search for a younger replacement for Jones. And until this doesn't happen, there is always a chance that Jahdae Barron eventually moves to safety if Moss and McMillian keep playing well.

As solid of a player as Jones is, there might not be a viable spot for him on the roster after 2026.

Drew Sanders, OLB

Drew Sanders is again switching positions, which just isn't ideal. The Broncos talented and athletic linebacker has struggled to stay on the field and has struggled to settle into a position. He's now in the final year of his rookie contract and does have the talent to contribute as a rotational pass-rusher.

With Jonah Elliss sent to move to inside linebacker, in theory, Sanders would replace Elliss' spot. And even if that's the case, the value in retaining the fourth or fifth EDGE rusher in the depth chart just wouldn't be that special. The Broncos have done a great job at finding these pass-rushers in the NFL Draft, and a pass-rusher buried this far down the depth chart likely wouldn't see more than a handful of snaps per game, anyway.

Sanders, unless he breaks out in some way, likely isn't returning to the Broncos.

Courtland Sutton, WR

Financially speaking, the Broncos could benefit from moving on from Courtland Sutton. With Jaylen Waddle now in the picture, and Troy Franklin eligible for an extension next offseason, the Broncos could say goodbye to Sutton. He's now set to enter his age-31 season in 2026.

A post-June 1st cut in 2027 would also save the Broncos over $22 million against the cap. Furthermore, Over The Cap also notes that the Broncos will have just over $14 million in cap space for 2027, so they'll need to clear some room.

Waddle is on a rather large contract, and the Broncos have a trio of other young wide receivers in Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Marvin Mims Jr. Bryant actually does share a similar skillset to Sutton, so, in theory, Bryant could move into that primary "X" role on the offense after 2026.

Sutton's time with the Broncos could be coming to an end.