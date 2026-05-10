Broncos rookie minicamp is already saying the quiet part out loud about along OL

The Denver Broncos rookie minicamp is underway, and the wheels have slowly begun turning with the offseason programs. It's been a long offseason already, and now that rookie minicamp is here, the summer months should be here before you know it.

The Broncos did not have a ton of capital coming into the 2026 NFL Draft this year, but the team did manage to bring in a rather strong class given the lack of capital. In fact, the Broncos ended up not picking until the third round. The team also had a trio of seventh-round picks, including the final two of the draft.

Denver also had two picks in the fourth round, and one of those picks was used on an intriguing lineman prospect from, funnily enough, the Boise State Broncos, a team that also wears orange and blue. Kage Casey, a tackle in college, has already helped say the quiet part out loud about the future at a key position.

Denver Broncos rookie Kage Casey is already playing left guard in minicamp

Well, that did not take long:

Kage Casey said he’s been playing left guard in minicamp. Versatility a strength but he’s confident he can play on the interior after playing LT in college. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) May 9, 2026

It took until one of the first days we've seen Broncos players on the practice field for Casey, the team's fourth-round pick, to insert into the left guard spot. Casey is a fun prospect who may immediately have swing tackle ability as a rookie, but we've even heard people talk about the possibility that Casey could kick inside, even potentially at center.

But Casey seeing snaps at left guard is very, very significant. Why? Well, left guard Ben Powers, as we know, is entering the final year of a four-year contract worth over $50 million he signed with the Broncos back in 2023.

After a successful stint with the Ravens, and after being a fourth-round pick himself, Powers finds himself likely entrenched as the starter, but clearly, at this point, likely for only one more season. The veteran guard is entering his age-30 season, which is still rather young for lineman, but Powers did miss about half the season with a biceps injury.

And given that the other four starters along the offensive line are as locked-in as you can get, Powers has been seen as the odd-man out for a while now. Some were surprised that he wasn't cut or traded this offseason, but to be fair, Denver didn't really need to make that type of move.

With Casey quickly seeing snaps at left guard in rookie minicamp, Denver may be looking at him as the long-term left guard replacement. Alex Palczewski returned to the deal on a two-year deal earlier this offseason, and he filled in rather nicely when Powers was out.

But the Broncos may prefer someone like Casey to develop for a year and eventually settle in as a future starter at left guard.