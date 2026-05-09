Broncos make a flurry of roster moves as rookie minicamp gets underway

The Denver Broncos are officially back on the field as the team is holding a rookie minicamp from May 8-10. This will be the first opportunity for newly extended general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton to see the newest players they've added to the roster on the field and in action.

And along with that always comes a flurry of roster moves.

In addition to officially signing 13 college free agents (as well as completing deals for four of their draft picks), the Broncos have waived a couple of players and said goodbye to one of their UDFAs who wasn't able to pass a physical.

Denver Broncos waive two players, make 13 UDFA signings official before rookie minicamp

Here's a recap of the moves made by the team:

Players waived:

DE/OLB Garrett Nelson

OT Marques Cox

Both Nelson and Cox have been on and off the roster in the past. Cox was initially signed as an undrafted player out of Kentucky back in 2025, spent a brief bit of time with the Cardinals, and then returned to the Broncos.

Nelson was added to the practice squad last year after joining the team late in the preseason. He ended up getting cut, going to New Orleans for a short time, then returning to the Broncos.

UDFAs signed (13):

Brent Austin, CB, California

Luke Basso, LS, Oregon

Ahmari Harvey, CB, Georgia Tech

Kolbe Katsis, WR, Northern Arizona

Dane Key, WR, Nebraska

Joseph Manjack, WR, TCU

Dasan McCullough, OLB, Nebraska

Tyler Miller, OT, Iowa State

Gavin Ortega, OL, Weber State

Parker Robertson, SAF, Oklahoma State

Cameron Ross, WR, Virginia

William Wright, CB, Tennessee

Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

This list notably doesn't include former Charlotte wide receiver Sean Brown, a fascinating story and player who was working at Chick-Fil-A, working out with the Charlotte quarterback at the time, and wound up getting to walk-on the football team before taking a huge jump in his game the past two seasons.

He failed his physical, so the Broncos will have to revisit bringing him onto the team at some point down the line if they so choose.

With all of the logistics out of the way, the Broncos were legally able to take the field with their 7-player draft class, 13 additional college free agents, and host of tryout players and eligible players from last year's team. One of the eligible players who is taking part in the minicamp is 2025 7th-round pick Caleb Lohner, who has some new competition for roster positioning with 5th-round pick Justin Joly and 7th-round pick Dallen Bentley coming in.

Head coach Sean Payton will speak to the media after Saturday's practice session.