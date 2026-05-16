Whether the reason is disappointment, revenge, or just a new face, the Denver Broncos have plenty to look forward to after the official 2026-2027 NFL schedule release.

After finishing last season with a 14-3 record and an AFC West title, there was a lot left to be desired, more so after Bo Nix's ankle injury that stripped Denver of its chances at a potential Super Bowl. With the Broncos' schedule for next season officially released, they can now circle their date in Foxborough with some unfinished business in mind.

But what about the newly acquired Bronco Jaylen Waddle's former team coming to town? Or the first team to beat Denver at home last season? Don't forget quarterback Josh Allen seeks revenge for last season's Divisional Round classic. There are a handful of games that mean more not only to the fans, but to the ones taking the field this upcoming season.

Denver Broncos have obvious games circled on their schedule for the 2026 NFL Season

Unfinished Business in Foxborough

It will go down as one of the biggest "what ifs" in Broncos history without a doubt. From Nix's injury, the second-half snowstorm, and Sean Payton's early-game decision to not to kick a field goal, last years AFC Championship game left a lot to be desired.

The Broncos will have to wait until week 17 of next season to watch the first-ever matchup between 2024 draft picks, Nix and Drake Maye. Denver will travel on the road to Gillette Stadium, the first time since 2020, where they beat Cam Newton and the Patriots 18-12.

It's safe to assume Denver and New England will be fighting for the highest seed possible in the AFC playoff race by this point in the season. Not only will week 17 have big playoff implications for both sides, but it will also allow fans the opportunity to watch Denver potentially take down New England at full strength, something that would never materialize after Denver's Divisional Round win.

A chance at revenge in the home opener

The Broncos lost three regular-season games last season. Two on the road (Indianapolis and Los Angeles) and one at home in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Broncos hadn't suffered a loss at home since 2024 up to that point in the season.

Sean Payton's "small market team" comments gave the Jaguars bulletin board material before the game. Their 34-20 win over Denver was a sign they took it and ran with it to say the least, giving Denver their third and final regular-season loss last season.

The Broncos will open the season at home in Week 2 on Sep. 20 at 2:05 p.m. MT against the Jaguars. A key matchup in the AFC, to say the least, and an opportunity for the Broncos to get ahead on their win-loss record in the conference as they plan for a deep playoff run.

The Bills hope to unwrap redemption in Denver

The Broncos are looking to make their best Grinch impression this Christmas. Back on their home turf on Christmas Day at 2:30 p.m. MT, they will host Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 16.

The NFL wasn't going to slot this rematch on any Sunday afternoon. The Broncos beat the Bills 33-30 in an overtime thriller during the Divisional Round of the playoffs last year to advance to the AFC Championship Game. This left heartbreak for the Bills organization and their fans, as they continue to fall short year after year with Super Bowl aspirations.

Similar to Denver's matchup against New England in Week 17, this game could have big playoff implications for both sides. You could argue this will be Denver's toughest matchup of the entire season. Let's hope Buffalo doesn't gift Denver some holiday payback.

Two different shades of blue

You could argue that navy blue is a stronger shade of blue than turquoise, not because it represents cold December football while turquoise represents the summer heat, but because that's what Jaylen Waddle rocks in the Mile High City now.

Denver will host Waddle's former team, the Miami Dolphins, in Week 13 on Dec. 6 at 2:05 p.m. MT for their sixth home game of the season. Maybe not as much intrigue as the matchups mentioned previously, but a matchup Waddle is sure to have circled on his calendar this season.

Waddle was Denver's big off-season acquisition. He delivers promise for a Broncos offense that is lacking explosives. While there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between Waddle and the Dolphins, the opportunity to show up and show out against your former team is a feeling not many get to experience. A replica of Jerry Jeudy's performance as a Cleveland Brown against the Broncos in 2024 would be more than enough to satisfy Waddle, and of course, winning the game, to satisfy the Broncos.