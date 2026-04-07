Broncos' first-round pick could end up back in AFC West (and fans will hate it)

The Denver Broncos traded their only first-round pick this year for Jaylen Waddle, a move that many believe could help put the Broncos over the top in the AFC. The team finished three points short of a Super Bowl appearance, but their offensive shortcomings were clear. Yes, Bo Nix's ankle injury derailed their season, but Elijah Moore was also running routes in the AFC title game.

No one is going to stand up and argue that the Broncos did not need Waddle or that their wide receiver group was just fine without him, but the cost might have been too steep for some fans to feel comfortable with. General Manager George Paton moved a first and a third for Waddle and to effectively move 20 spots forward in the fourth, which leaves the Broncos with one selection on day two and nothing on day one of the draft. It also takes them out of control of their own first-round pick, which can now go in any direction.

The Miami Dolphins are entering what figures to be a brutal rebuilding process in a tough AFC East division, which could easily mean that the 30th selection this year is nothing more than an asset to them. If that is the case, trading out of 30 and gaining more selections in 2027 and 2028 could make far more sense than making a selection at that spot.

The major issue? There is a team in the AFC West that could jump into the 30th spot, with both a clear need and the draft capital to do so. This ESPN mock draft sees that nightmare scenario come true for Paton.

The Denver Broncos' initial first round selection could end up in the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders

In ESPN's most recent mock draft from Bill Barnwell, which admittedly heavily focuses on trades, the Dolphins would move the 30th overall selection to the Raiders, sending the 30th spot and a sixth next year for the 36th overall pick and a third rounder next year.

If the board falls right for the Raiders, this could become a true nightmare scenario where the team uses Denver's original selection to get a true playmaker to pair with Brock Bowers for Fernando Mendoza. Barnwell wrote that:

"The Raiders will draft a quarterback at No. 1, and this would be a move up to get Mendoza a playmaker at wide receiver. Mendoza would love to see Indiana teammate Cooper come off the board here, but Denzel Boston and Texas A&M's KC Concepcion should also be in range here" ... "If the Raiders land Mendoza's future favorite target here, they won't miss the third-round selection."

If the Raiders can move back into the first round and land a true top receiver for Mendoza, it would be an incredibly weird spot for the Broncos to be in. It would immediately complicate the outlook on the Waddle trade and would add a new layer to what is already an impressive Raiders offseason. The Broncos are in a much better place after bringing in a dynamic wide receiver, but it might end up costing them in the long run by speeding up the Raiders' rebuild.