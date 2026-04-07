Perfect trade may have dropped into Broncos' laps to replace key starter

Although the Denver Broncos feel like they have some strong in-house options to replace him, one of the biggest losses for this team in the 2026 offseason has been defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers.

Franklin-Myers was a steady presence for the Broncos' defensive line over the past two seasons, racking up 39 total pressures in 2025 (according to PFF) along with 14.5 total sacks between the two seasons he spent in the Mile High City. There's no question that the loss of Franklin-Myers is a big one for Denver's defense, but is it possible that the perfect trade opportunity is now falling right into their laps?

According to reports, Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence is asking for a trade after contract negotiations stalled once again. Could the Denver Broncos be a potential suitor?

Dexter Lawrence becomes sneaky intriguing Denver Broncos trade target in 2026

In case you need an idea of exactly the type of impact Lawrence makes on games, Warren Sharp did a great job of putting it on display in this Twitter/X post:

Dexter Lawrence's impact last 3 years



OFF the field:



#32 YPA (7.7)

#31 pressure rate (29%)

#31 pass success (48%)

#30 EPA/pass (+0.14)

#30 sack rate (5.5%)



ON the field:



#8 pass success (42%)

#8 sack rate (7.4%)

#10 EPA/pass (+0.02)

#13 YPA (7.0)

#15 pressure rate (36%) https://t.co/JSrFCZOXj2 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 6, 2026

Lawrence will cost something decent in a trade, whoever ends up making one. That is, assuming the Giants will relent and let him go.

There will be plenty of suitors if Lawrence is made even remotely available, so why would the Denver Broncos make sense? With DJ Jones and Malcolm Roach on the roster, it would appear the Broncos have a logjam on the defensive interior, at least the positions those guys mostly play.

The good news is, Vance Joseph is a creative defensive coordinator, and while Lawrence and his 340-pound frame are highly effective lineing up right over the top of a center in a 0 or 1 alignment, he's also proven to be very effective shading over the guard as a 3-technique or even playing further outside.

The Broncos ask a lot of their defensive linemen in the positional flexibility department, and as good as they've been at getting to the quarterback, there is one thing they have lacked a little bit: Size advantage.

Out of the current defensive linemen on the roster, only Eyioma Uwazurike (320 pounds) and DJ Jones (305 pounds) are over 300 pounds. Is there some kind of requirement that your offensive line must have a certain number of players over 300 pounds? No, certainly not. But it's undeniable that the Broncos' defensive front has gotten pushed around a little bit over the past two seasons in the playoffs against the bigger Buffalo Bills offensive line.

That may seem like an isolated example, but having a lighter defensive front can be an issue later in the season when it comes to stopping the run, and protecting the linebackers playing behind them. The Broncos might have a chance to fix two issues with one player, depending on what the Giants are willing to take back in a trade.

Lawrence had 34 quarterback pressures last year, 27th among interior defensive linemen. Even at 340 pounds, he also played 754 total snaps. He's an absolute monster in the defensive line and could help the Broncos address a crucial but somehow also underrated loss right now.

Even with the idea that players like Uwazurike and Sai'vion Jones will step up in the absence of someone like John Franklin-Myers, a player like Lawrence is someone you at least make a call about if he becomes available.

The Broncos are already missing their 1st and 3rd-round draft picks in 2026, so the price would really have to be right, but it's absolutely something that could even upgrade the defense from what they previously had. And that's an idea worth exploring.