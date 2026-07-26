Broncos fans can enter training camp with more optimism than ever before

The Denver Broncos will 'officially' begin training camp on July 28th, the date that the veterans report. We're now less than two months away from the start of the 2026 regular season, and for the Broncos, there is more at stake than I believe even fans can imagine.

Sure, there is a ton of job security all over the place - I am not sure there are any coaches truly on the 'hot seat,' but, instead, what is at stake is everything.

The Broncos had defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round and were hosting the AFC Championship Game with eyes set on the Super Bowl, but as the entire NFL world knows, Bo Nix's shocking broken ankle essentially ended the season right there. With how close the Broncos got, and how hard is it to get back, the stakes are ridiculously high, but at the same time, the optimism has to be in a similar spot, too.

What don't the Denver Broncos have approaching training camp?

The fact that the Broncos were on the doorstep of the Super Bowl in 2025 is an incredibly awesome thng to carry into 2026. Denver knows that they're good enough to make the final game of the season, and they nearly proved it last year.

The roster also arguably got better this offseason with the addition of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and a slew of savvy 2026 NFL Draft picks, including guys like Tyler Onyedim, Jonah Coleman, and Justin Joly, who could all contribute in year one.

Beyond that, though, the roster has everything a team would need to win it all:



Stud quarterback, check



The ability to protect the quarterback, check



The ability to get to the quarterback, check



An elite coaching staff to tie it all together, check

What doesn't this team have? Sure, the inside linebacker unit might be one where fans could desire better players, but teams don't necessarily need All-Pro-caliber play at that position to win it all. Where it's most important to consistently win in the NFL is down in the trenches and at the quarterback position.

Not only do the Broncos have the best overall collection of trench talent in the league, but Nix himself would have clearly been able to help this team defeat the New England Patriots. When the veterans return to camp on the 28th, the optimism should begin, and fans should feel it, too.

This could be one of the most talented teams in the history of the team, and what is also something neat to note here is that not many across the NFL world would be shocked if the Broncos won it all this year.

While some might be lower on Denver than others, it's not any sort of stretch to call this team a Super Bowl contender. That just has not been the case in previous seasons. Sure, with many across the NFL world expecting big things from this team, the urgency only gets higher and higher, but it's all goes back to that saying of "pressure is a privilege."

It's really all there for the taking for this team, and when camp begins, fans will feel the optimism.